The situation at the front and the conference on the restoration of Ukraine: Zelensky spoke with German Foreign Minister Berbock

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky met with foreign minister of the Federal Republic of Germany Annalena Berbock in Kiev, reports UNN with reference to the Office of the President.

The head of state informed in detail about the situation on the front line and the priority defense needs of Ukraine. During the meeting, they discussed the joint initiative of the German Foreign and defense ministers to search for additional Patriot systems and other air defense systems for our country. It was also said that the Ukrainian sky may soon be protected by additional anti-aircraft missile systems from Germany.

"We are very grateful for the military support and financial assistance. We look forward to your further assistance. Our countries have very good relations. We are grateful to the German society for supporting Ukraine, for shelter for our people," Zelensky stressed.

The president noted Germany's support for the Ukrainian formula for peace, as well as confirmation from Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz of personal participation in the inaugural peace summit on June 15-16 in Switzerland.

During the meeting, they separately discussed Ukraine's movement towards EU membership and the organization of the International Conference on the restoration of Ukraine (URC 2024), which will be held in Berlin in June, and coordinated steps to fill it with specific projects.

According to the OP, this is the seventh visit of Berbok's counterpart to Ukraine since the beginning of a full-scale Russian invasion.

