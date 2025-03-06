Signing of a minerals deal between the US and Ukraine is expected soon - Reuters
Kyiv • UNN
The signing of an agreement between the USA and Ukraine regarding rights to income from minerals is expected soon. This is set to be the first step in negotiations between Ukraine, the USA, and the Russian Federation regarding the cessation of the war.
It is expected that the signing of the minerals deal between the USA and Ukraine will take place "in the near future," citing a senior administration official, reports Reuters, writes UNN.
Details
On Monday, Washington halted military aid to Ukraine following a meeting in the Oval Office on Friday, during which there was a heated exchange between Trump and Zelensky in front of the world media.
One source reported that the exchange of intelligence data was suspended only "partially," but could not provide more details. Another source, familiar with the situation, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that the Trump administration suspended "everything," including targeting data that Ukraine used for strikes on Russian targets.
The heated exchange, it is noted, led to a delay in signing an agreement that would grant the USA rights to revenues from Ukrainian mineral deposits, which Trump demanded to offset US military aid.
On Wednesday, Zelensky stated that there had been a "positive movement" on this issue, and officials from both countries may soon meet again.
The White House stated that it is "reviewing the pause in funding for Ukraine, and negotiations between the two countries regarding the mineral agreement are ongoing."
A senior administration official stated on Wednesday that "it is expected that the signing was expected to happen soon and to be the first step in a longer negotiation between Ukraine, Washington and Russia on ending the war."
The Embassy of Ukraine in Washington and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine did not immediately respond to a request for comment, the publication indicates.