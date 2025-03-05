Trump, against the backdrop of Ukraine's readiness to sign a resource agreement, wants a "bigger" and "better" deal - CBS News
Kyiv • UNN
Ukrainian officials reported readiness to sign a minerals agreement with the USA. Trump insists on a "bigger and better deal."
U.S. President Donald Trump, against the backdrop of Ukrainian officials informing their American counterparts that they are ready to sign a key minerals deal, is now seeking a "bigger" and "better" deal, citing a source on March 4, CBS News reports, writes UNN.
Details
Ukrainian officials reported their readiness just a few days after the initial plan to sign the deal at the White House was not realized during a meeting in the Oval Office between President Trump, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, and U.S. Vice President Jay D. Vance.
Several sources reported that the deal is not finalized. And the terms of the deal may change, as the president is now insisting on a "bigger, better deal"
Representatives of the American administration told CBS that "there was no plan for Trump or his top advisors to sign the deal on Tuesday afternoon (local time - ed.)".
As of Sunday, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, who was one of the participants in the negotiations regarding the minerals deal, responding to CBS News whether the economic deal is still on the table, said, "not at this time."
Supplement
In his address to a joint session of Congress on Tuesday evening, Trump said that Zelensky had sent him a letter earlier that day, in which the Ukrainian leader proposed to sign the minerals deal "at any time convenient for you."