The Shalimov Center spoke about the effectiveness of treatment of liver tumors using radiofrequency ablation

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 77665 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 96154 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 107325 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 110290 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 130546 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103593 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 134658 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103748 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113416 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116982 views

Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

February 28, 07:34 AM • 52807 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 118566 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 58456 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 113185 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 29202 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 77665 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 130546 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 134658 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 166547 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 156333 views
Actual people
Actual places
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 23477 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 27005 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 113185 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 118566 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 140009 views
The Shalimov Center spoke about the effectiveness of treatment of liver tumors using radiofrequency ablation

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28018 views

The Shalimov Center for Surgery and Transplantation successfully uses radiofrequency ablation to treat liver tumors. The method allows to remove the affected cells without complicated surgical interventions, which is confirmed by the story of patient Oksana.

Radiofrequency ablation (RFA) is a modern minimally invasive method of treating liver tumors that allows you to remove affected cells without complex surgical interventions. This was reported at the National Scientific Center of Surgery and Transplantation named after A.A. Shalimov, UNN reports.

Details

RFA is a minimally invasive progressive method of treating primary and secondary malignancies. Its essence lies in the introduction of electrodes into the area affected by cancer cells, which cause a local temperature increase of up to 60-110°C

- reports the Center for Surgery and Transplantation.

The Center for Surgery and Transplantation shared the story of Oksana, a patient who underwent RFA surgery. 

In 2017, during a routine ultrasound, a woman was diagnosed with a liver tumor. The tumor grew rapidly, but at that time she was treated with embolization, which is a blockage of the artery that supplies the tumor. The treatment had a weak effect, and later the tumor doubled in size.

Transplantation in Ukraine: the Shalimov Center told what influences the success of the operation28.01.25, 14:37 • 24892 views

"The treatment had a weak and temporary effect, so during the next examination, when the tumor doubled in size, the doctors' prognosis was disappointing - resection of the tumor was required immediately, but with a high probability of subsequent liver transplantation, as the planned volume of the remaining organ was too small for the normal functioning of the body," the report says.

Due to the full-scale war, the woman became an IDP and moved to Ivano-Frankivsk. In 2023, she turned to the Shalimov National Research Center for Transplantation, where surgeons of the transplantation department performed a complex operation, managing to preserve the liver without the need for transplantation. The postoperative period was uneventful, and the patient was discharged home for rehabilitation.

Ukraine's first twins born under the state program of reproductive technologies discharged in Lviv29.01.25, 15:46 • 25593 views

The woman was undergoing a mandatory health check-up, and during one of the routine examinations, new small foci of damage were found in her liver. 

"This time she knew what to do. She immediately came to the Shalimov National Research Center of Chronic Diseases, underwent the necessary preoperative examinations and a multidisciplinary oncology consultation, and was recommended radiofrequency liver ablation #rcha," the Center for Surgery and Transplantation notes.

Alina Volianska

SocietyHealth
ukraineUkraine
ivano-frankivskIvano-Frankivsk
lvivLviv

