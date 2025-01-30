The Shalimov Center spoke about the effectiveness of treatment of liver tumors using radiofrequency ablation

Radiofrequency ablation (RFA) is a modern minimally invasive method of treating liver tumors that allows you to remove affected cells without complex surgical interventions. This was reported at the National Scientific Center of Surgery and Transplantation named after A.A. Shalimov, UNN reports.

RFA is a minimally invasive progressive method of treating primary and secondary malignancies. Its essence lies in the introduction of electrodes into the area affected by cancer cells, which cause a local temperature increase of up to 60-110°C - reports the Center for Surgery and Transplantation.

The Center for Surgery and Transplantation shared the story of Oksana, a patient who underwent RFA surgery.

In 2017, during a routine ultrasound, a woman was diagnosed with a liver tumor. The tumor grew rapidly, but at that time she was treated with embolization, which is a blockage of the artery that supplies the tumor. The treatment had a weak effect, and later the tumor doubled in size.

"The treatment had a weak and temporary effect, so during the next examination, when the tumor doubled in size, the doctors' prognosis was disappointing - resection of the tumor was required immediately, but with a high probability of subsequent liver transplantation, as the planned volume of the remaining organ was too small for the normal functioning of the body," the report says.

Due to the full-scale war, the woman became an IDP and moved to Ivano-Frankivsk. In 2023, she turned to the Shalimov National Research Center for Transplantation, where surgeons of the transplantation department performed a complex operation, managing to preserve the liver without the need for transplantation. The postoperative period was uneventful, and the patient was discharged home for rehabilitation.

The woman was undergoing a mandatory health check-up, and during one of the routine examinations, new small foci of damage were found in her liver.

"This time she knew what to do. She immediately came to the Shalimov National Research Center of Chronic Diseases, underwent the necessary preoperative examinations and a multidisciplinary oncology consultation, and was recommended radiofrequency liver ablation #rcha," the Center for Surgery and Transplantation notes.