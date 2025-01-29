Ukraine's first twins born under the state program of reproductive technologies discharged in Lviv

The Lviv Regional Perinatal Center discharged twins, born for the first time in Ukraine with the use of assisted reproductive technologies under the Medical Guarantees Program. The parents were among the first patients of the program .

This was reported by Minister of Health of Ukraine Viktor Lyashko and Lviv Regional Clinical Perinatal Center, UNN reports.

Details

Ukraine has seen the first discharge of twins born on January 16, 2025, after the use of assisted reproductive technologies under the Medical Guarantee Program. The twins, Matvii and Yustyna, were discharged by the Lviv Regional Clinical Perinatal Center.

My parents were among the first patients to take advantage of the opportunity to receive treatment under the state program.

For reference

The twins' parents are a couple from Horodok, teachers. For several years they tried to realize their dream of parenthood without success.

In March 2024, they learned about the state program for infertility treatment and were among the first patients to visit the Lviv Perinatal Center.

The treatment was successful: in June, she was confirmed to be pregnant with twins. The children were born prematurely, at 35 weeks of pregnancy.

The newborns received all the necessary care in the center's neonatology departments.

The babies were discharged home with their mothers on the 13th day of their lives.

The Ministry of Health on the treatment of infertility at public expense

The Minister of Health of Ukraine Viktor Lyashko noted that the program of assisted reproductive technologies (ART) was launched in 2024. As of today, ART under the Medical Guarantees Program is available in 20 institutions across Ukraine: 15 private, 3 municipal and 2 state institutions.

The Minister emphasized that access to this program has now been greatly simplified.

To use it, the patient must contact her doctor and have a consultation with a gynecologist who will confirm the diagnosis of infertility. After that, the necessary preparations can begin.

Lyashko also explained that today the healthcare department has a lot to be proud of:

1100 successful pregnancies under this program. And we are especially pleased that today we are discharging the first babies born thanks to the program - Viktor Lyashko emphasized .

Recall

Under the Medical Guarantees Program, 1388 Ukrainian women received free infertility treatment, of which 572 women successfully became pregnant. The state finances one cycle of treatment costing more than 80 thousand UAH.

