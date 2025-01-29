Ukraine's first twins born under the state program of reproductive technologies discharged in Lviv

ukenru
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 79940 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 97390 views

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 107519 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 110459 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 130803 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103635 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 134837 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103755 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113422 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116985 views

Broadcast
Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

February 28, 07:34 AM • 53800 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

February 28, 09:03 AM • 118840 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 59739 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 113468 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 30645 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 79940 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 130803 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 134837 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 166691 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 156470 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 24405 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 27837 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 113468 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

February 28, 09:03 AM • 118840 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 140077 views
Ukraine's first twins born under the state program of reproductive technologies discharged in Lviv

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25592 views

The Lviv Perinatal Center has discharged the first twins in Ukraine born under the infertility treatment program. Matviy and Justyna were born on January 16 to parents-teachers from Horodok who took advantage of the state ART program.

The Lviv Regional Perinatal Center discharged twins, born for the first time in Ukraine with the use of assisted reproductive technologies under the Medical Guarantees Program. The parents were among the first patients of the program .

This was reported by Minister of Health of Ukraine Viktor Lyashko  and Lviv Regional Clinical Perinatal Center, UNN reports.

Details

Ukraine has seen the first discharge of twins born on January 16, 2025, after the use of assisted reproductive technologies under the Medical Guarantee Program. The twins, Matvii and Yustyna, were discharged by the Lviv Regional Clinical Perinatal Center.

Image

My parents were among the first patients to take advantage of the opportunity to receive treatment under the state program.

For reference

The twins' parents are a couple from Horodok, teachers. For several years they tried to realize their dream of parenthood without success. 

In March 2024, they learned about the state program for infertility treatment and were among the first patients to visit the Lviv Perinatal Center. 

The treatment was successful: in June, she was confirmed to be pregnant with twins. The children were born prematurely, at 35 weeks of pregnancy. 

The newborns received all the necessary care in the center's neonatology departments.

The babies were discharged home with their mothers on the 13th day of their lives. 

Image

The Ministry of Health on the treatment of infertility at public expense 

The Minister of Health of Ukraine Viktor Lyashko noted that the program of assisted reproductive technologies (ART) was launched in 2024. As of today, ART under the Medical Guarantees Program is available in 20 institutions across Ukraine: 15 private, 3 municipal and 2 state institutions.

The Minister emphasized that access to this program has now been greatly simplified.

To use it, the patient must contact her doctor and have a consultation with a gynecologist who will confirm the diagnosis of infertility. After that, the necessary preparations can begin.

Image

Lyashko also explained that today the healthcare department has a lot to be proud of:

1100 successful pregnancies under this program. And we are especially pleased that today we are discharging the first babies born thanks to the program

- Viktor Lyashko emphasized .

Recall

Under the Medical Guarantees Program, 1388 Ukrainian women received free infertility treatment, of which 572 women successfully became pregnant. The state finances one cycle of treatment costing more than 80 thousand UAH.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Health
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
viktor-liashkoViktor Lyashko
ukraineUkraine
lvivLviv

