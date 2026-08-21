The SBU warned of enemy threats amid mass events marking Independence Day

$44.610.0952.130.26
ukenru
Exclusive
11:54 AM • 1150 views
“They treated him with water for two days”: relatives of a man who died in a Bila Tserkva hospital are convinced of medical negligence
08:31 AM • 17046 views
Zelenskyy confirmed hit of oil refinery in Perm and Marinovka airfield, damage to Su-34Video
Exclusive
07:28 AM • 19397 views
Cabinet of Ministers should establish an interagency working group to resolve the issue of aircraft leasing taxation - MP Kreidenko
August 21, 05:20 AM • 19478 views
Russia attacked border crossing with Moldova; operations have been suspendedPhoto
August 21, 02:02 AM • 19096 views
Italy's largest arms manufacturer is creating a "drone laboratory" in Ukraine — media
August 21, 12:21 AM • 33602 views
Emergency repair work has been completed in Kyiv’s Solomianskyi District following the enemy attackPhoto
August 20, 06:57 PM • 39941 views
"The Future Remembers": an art installation has been launched at the "Motherland Monument" in the capitalPhotoVideo
August 20, 06:39 PM • 34278 views
Sense Bank will be sold, and the proceeds from the sale will be directed to the needs of the Defense Forces — Koretskyi
August 20, 05:33 PM • 30153 views
Russia’s military-industrial complex, collaborators, and former Ukrainian officials — Zelenskyy has introduced several new sanctions packages
August 20, 03:44 PM • 33346 views
The enemy attacked critical infrastructure in Kyiv; there may be disruptions to hot water supply in two districts, the mayor says
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+33°
4.8m/s
39%
748mm
Popular news
What is celebrated on August 21 in Ukraine and around the worldAugust 21, 03:00 AM • 14805 views
Russian strikes on ports could cost Ukraine up to 2% of GDP — BloombergAugust 21, 03:33 AM • 13197 views
Due to Russian attacks, four regions are partially without power, while consumption is increasing because of the heat07:52 AM • 11877 views
Nolan's "Odyssey" overtaken "Deadpool & Wolverine" to become highest-grossing R-rated film08:59 AM • 10342 views
Fire Point plans to deploy FP-7.x ballistic interceptors on the battlefield in mid-202709:44 AM • 13230 views
Publications
“They treated him with water for two days”: relatives of a man who died in a Bila Tserkva hospital are convinced of medical negligence
Exclusive
11:54 AM • 1156 views
Fire Point plans to deploy FP-7.x ballistic interceptors on the battlefield in mid-202709:44 AM • 13305 views
Salaries and combat payments for military personnel in 2026: who can expect what amountsAugust 19, 04:55 PM • 117819 views
A Raccoon at Home: Why This Cute Animal Can Become a Serious Challenge for Its Owner
Exclusive
August 19, 03:39 PM • 133512 views
Where do gnats come from in an apartment, and how can you get rid of them quickly?August 19, 02:55 PM • 113075 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Denys Shmyhal
Iryna Terekh
Elon Musk
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Kazakhstan
Denmark
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Nolan's "Odyssey" overtaken "Deadpool & Wolverine" to become highest-grossing R-rated film08:59 AM • 10396 views
Ramina Eskhakzai announced her engagement to a servicemanPhotoAugust 19, 03:30 PM • 89286 views
Tom Holland could earn over $100 million for the new "Spider-Man"August 19, 06:00 AM • 109191 views
Hayden Panettiere posted a touching photo with a friend on Instagram before her deathPhotoAugust 17, 11:04 PM • 142719 views
Vogue showed footage from Ronaldo and Rodríguez's weddingPhotoVideoAugust 17, 08:09 AM • 145292 views
Actual
Financial Times
MIM-104 Patriot
Film
Starlink
Heating

The SBU warned of enemy threats amid mass events marking Independence Day

Kyiv • UNN

 • 382 views

The SBU warned that the enemy could use mass events to carry out shelling, terrorist attacks, and acts of sabotage. The SBU urged people not to ignore air-raid alerts and to report suspicious individuals.

The SBU warned of enemy threats amid mass events marking Independence Day

The Security Service of Ukraine warned Ukrainians, amid the approaching Independence Day, that the enemy may use mass gatherings to carry out shelling, provocations, terrorist attacks, sabotage, cyberattacks and other crimes, UNN writes.

The SBU urges citizens to be especially vigilant on the eve of and on Ukraine’s Independence Day. On August 24, Ukraine will celebrate Independence Day. Amid the full-scale war, the enemy may use mass gatherings to carry out shelling, provocations, terrorist attacks, sabotage, cyberattacks and other crimes

- the SBU said in its appeal.

The Security Service urged citizens "to remain vigilant and take responsibility for their own safety."

The SBU emphasized that "on the eve of and during the celebrations, several basic rules should be followed:

  • do not ignore air raid alerts and identify the nearest shelter in advance;
    • do not approach suspicious objects and do not attempt to move or inspect them yourself;
      • if you identify suspicious individuals, objects or other signs of possible illegal activity, report them to law enforcement;
        • do not publish photos or videos indicating the locations of military personnel, critical infrastructure facilities, checkpoints, air defense systems, etc.;
          • do not disseminate information about the aftermath of shelling, the operation of air defense systems or the movement of Ukrainian troops;
            • do not comply with requests from unknown individuals (even if they claim to be law enforcement officers) who offer you dubious assignments, including taking photos or videos of certain facilities, delivering a package or leaving an object at a specified location".

              "The SBU separately draws citizens’ attention to attempts by Russian special services to involve Ukrainians in preparing terrorist attacks and committing acts of sabotage," the special service said.

              The SBU stated: "If unknown individuals offer money for arson, property damage, placing unknown objects, collecting information about military facilities or other unlawful actions, do not accept such offers and immediately report them to the SBU."

              The SBU urged people to contact it "if they receive information about the preparation of sabotage, terrorist attacks, recruitment or other activities that may pose a threat to state security."

              Enemy intensified its use of "honey traps" in attempts to assassinate military personnel - SBU04.08.26, 10:37 • 19434 views

              Julia Shramko

              SocietyWar in Ukraine
              Terrorist attack
              Explosions
              Cyberattack
              Russian propaganda
              Air raid alert
              Martial law
              War in Ukraine
              Security Service of Ukraine
              Ukraine