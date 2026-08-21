The SBU warned of enemy threats amid mass events marking Independence Day

The Security Service of Ukraine warned Ukrainians, amid the approaching Independence Day, that the enemy may use mass gatherings to carry out shelling, provocations, terrorist attacks, sabotage, cyberattacks and other crimes, UNN writes.

The SBU urges citizens to be especially vigilant on the eve of and on Ukraine’s Independence Day. On August 24, Ukraine will celebrate Independence Day. Amid the full-scale war, the enemy may use mass gatherings to carry out shelling, provocations, terrorist attacks, sabotage, cyberattacks and other crimes - the SBU said in its appeal.

The Security Service urged citizens "to remain vigilant and take responsibility for their own safety."

The SBU emphasized that "on the eve of and during the celebrations, several basic rules should be followed:

do not ignore air raid alerts and identify the nearest shelter in advance;

do not approach suspicious objects and do not attempt to move or inspect them yourself;

if you identify suspicious individuals, objects or other signs of possible illegal activity, report them to law enforcement;

do not publish photos or videos indicating the locations of military personnel, critical infrastructure facilities, checkpoints, air defense systems, etc.;

do not disseminate information about the aftermath of shelling, the operation of air defense systems or the movement of Ukrainian troops;

do not comply with requests from unknown individuals (even if they claim to be law enforcement officers) who offer you dubious assignments, including taking photos or videos of certain facilities, delivering a package or leaving an object at a specified location".

"The SBU separately draws citizens’ attention to attempts by Russian special services to involve Ukrainians in preparing terrorist attacks and committing acts of sabotage," the special service said.

The SBU stated: "If unknown individuals offer money for arson, property damage, placing unknown objects, collecting information about military facilities or other unlawful actions, do not accept such offers and immediately report them to the SBU."

The SBU urged people to contact it "if they receive information about the preparation of sabotage, terrorist attacks, recruitment or other activities that may pose a threat to state security."

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