The Security Service of Ukraine detained another 8 arsonists: among them are minors and a repeat offender-thief
Kyiv • UNN
In three regions of Ukraine, 8 individuals have been detained for setting fire to facilities of Ukrzaliznytsia and military vehicles on the orders of the Russian Federation. Among those detained are four minors from Kharkiv region, three individuals from Odesa region, and one arsonist from Vinnytsia region.
In various regions of Ukraine, 8 more arsonists have been detained, who were carrying out orders from the Russian Federation. This was reported by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), writes UNN.
The Security Service and the National Police detained 8 more arsonists who, on the orders of Russian special services, set fire to facilities of Ukrzaliznytsia, military vehicles, and administrative buildings in three regions of Ukraine
According to the SBU, the detainees acted on the orders of Russian special services and were recruited through Telegram channels that offered "easy money."
In the Kharkiv region, four minors aged 14 to 16 were detained, who acted as part of two groups. The first group set fire to a relay cabinet on the railway and a service vehicle of the Armed Forces of Ukraine that was undergoing technical inspection after completing tasks in the east. The second group set fire to a local village council, pouring a flammable mixture on the windowsills.
In Odesa region, three individuals were detained, including a 39-year-old repeat offender-thief and two of his acquaintances. They set fire to three relay cabinets on the railway and were preparing to set fire to a military echelon.
In Vinnytsia region, another arsonist of energy equipment, which ensures the uninterrupted movement of trains of Ukrzaliznytsia, was detained. To "cover his tracks," the suspect walked dozens of kilometers
All detained individuals were informed of suspicion under several articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, including sabotage, intentional destruction of someone else's property, and obstruction of the lawful activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Recall
On March 3, law enforcement officers detained Russian agents who were planning terrorist acts in Kyiv, Lviv, Chernihiv, and Vinnytsia regions.
In particular, on the orders of the Russians, the suspects were preparing explosions and arsons of military facilities, railways, and administrative buildings.