The search for missing persons will continue, even if the court declares them dead - Dobroserdov
Kyiv • UNN
Artur Dobroserdov reported that the status of a missing person guarantees the continuation of the search by the state, even after a court decision to declare the person dead, until the moment of their finding.
If a court makes a decision that a person missing in action has died, the search for the person will continue until he or she is found. This was announced by the Commissioner for Missing Persons under Special Circumstances Artur Dobroserdov during a briefing, reports UNN.
The status of a missing person is a guarantee that the state will search for this person until one or another fact is established. The first is when the person returns alive, the second is when the investigator or prosecutor makes a procedural decision regarding the identification of the person. There is now a lot of discussion about when families apply to the court with applications for declarations of death. The law clearly states that if the court makes such a decision, the search for such a person will continue until he or she is found
Supplement
The Verkhovna Rada adopted as a basis draft law on determining the terms of declaring a deceased person missing in connection with hostilities by the court.