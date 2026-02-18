Scandal involving Danylo Kolesnyk over the assault of a TCC employee has escalated: police detained the ex-footballer

After 24-year-old "Kolos-2" forward Danylo Kolesnyk found himself at the center of a scandal for beating a TCC employee, police detained the now ex-footballer, reported the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kyiv Oblast on Wednesday, writes UNN.

In Bucha district, during a conflict, a local resident punched a TCC employee in the face while the latter was on duty. The perpetrator faces up to five years in prison for the act - the police reported.

Details

Law enforcement officers established that the man, while in the village of Svyatopetrivske, saw TCC servicemen checking military registration documents and, approaching one of them, provoked a conflict. After that, the assailant intentionally punched the serviceman, as a result of which the victim sustained bodily injuries.

"During operational search measures, police identified the person involved in the crime. The 24-year-old suspect was detained in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine," the police stated.

The police emphasized that the management of the club where the man played decided to dismiss him after the incident.

Investigators, under the procedural guidance of the Bucha District Prosecutor's Office, have launched a pre-trial investigation into the intentional infliction of beatings or causing light or moderate bodily harm (Part 2 of Article 350 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The pre-trial investigation is ongoing.

Recall

24-year-old forward of the second team of FC "Kolos" Danylo Kolesnyk found himself at the center of a high-profile incident. A video is currently actively circulating online, showing the footballer hitting a TCC employee. The club quickly reacted to the scandalous video and has already apologized.