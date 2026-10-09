The Russians have recalled World War I technologies to protect oil refineries from Ukrainian drones – how effective is this

Russia is developing barrage balloons to protect oil refineries from Ukrainian long-range drones. An attempt is being made to adapt technology used as far back as World War I to modern threats. This is reported by Defense Express, writes UNN.

Details

The new system consists of 2 small balloons, between which a net made of thin cables is stretched. According to the developers’ concept, drones should become entangled in it or be destroyed upon collision

To prevent drones from simply flying over the barrage, the Russians have provided for automatic adjustment of its altitude using radar data. However, the effectiveness of such a mechanism against maneuvering targets remains questionable.

Experts doubt that the system will stop Ukrainian drones

As Defense Express notes, during the tests the Russians used a small drone whose characteristics were significantly inferior to those of Ukrainian long-range strike drones.

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It is unknown whether the net will withstand a collision with a heavy drone moving at a speed of hundreds of kilometers per hour. In addition, the system may prove ineffective against simultaneous attacks from different altitudes.

Another problem is strong wind, which could damage or tear down the barrage balloons. At present, several similar Russian projects remain at the development stage.

Similar systems were actively used during World War II, in particular to protect London from German V-1 rockets. However, according to data cited by Defense Express, barrage balloons intercepted only about 5% of those rockets at the time.

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