The Russian State Duma said it knew nothing about the energy truce with Ukraine announced by Trump

Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on Energy Igor Ananskikh said that he had no information about an agreement on an energy truce between Ukraine and Russia, which had earlier been announced by US President Donald Trump. UNN reports this, citing a statement by the Russian lawmaker.

Details

Ananskikh questioned the credibility of the US president’s statements, suggesting that they could be aimed at curbing global oil prices.

We all know that Trump often says something to prevent oil prices from rising. So-called verbal interventions. I do not know how much this corresponds to reality – the Russian lawmaker said.

Ukraine expects details from the US

Earlier, Donald Trump announced an energy ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia. However, the specific terms and mechanism for implementing such an agreement remain unknown.

After speaking with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, Finnish President Alexander Stubb, and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed Kyiv’s readiness to support a ceasefire.

Ukraine supports a ceasefire, and it is important that Russia supports it as well. We expect details from the American side – Zelenskyy emphasized.

At the same time, Ananskikh’s words do not constitute official confirmation or denial of the agreement by the Russian authorities.

Zelenskyy discussed the ceasefire announced by Trump with European leaders; Ukraine "supports a ceasefire"