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The Russian sky will de facto be closed — Zelenskyy warned airlines that "there will be so many drones over the Russian Federation that this must be taken into account"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1272 views

Zelenskyy said that Russian airspace is becoming dangerous because of drones. Ukraine has warned airlines, insurers, and partners.

The Russian sky will de facto be closed — Zelenskyy warned airlines that "there will be so many drones over the Russian Federation that this must be taken into account"

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned every airline using Russian airspace that "the Russian sky is becoming completely dangerous" and "will de facto be closed," reports UNN.

Today, we want to warn every airline using Russian airspace, every insurer, and everyone who still uses key Russian airports: the Russian sky is becoming completely dangerous. Ukraine does not threaten civil aviation as such – not a single civilian aircraft. It is simply that there will be drones in the skies over russia, and this must be taken into account. Although the Russian authorities do not report this properly, the Russian sky will de facto be closed: the war unleashed by russia is closing its skies 

- Zelenskyy emphasized in his evening address.

The President emphasized that Ukraine does not want the loss of innocent lives, which is why it is warning its partners: "safe moments in the skies over russia are over."

It is important that this be heard by the ambassadors of the states working here, in Ukraine, and by the ambassadors working in moscow. Each of them knows exactly what the Russian war means for our country and our people, and must convey this information to their capitals. It is important that the relevant airlines currently flying to airports, primarily in moscow, st. petersburg, and other key Russian destinations, hear this. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine and our relevant institutions will provide international organizations with full information about the dangers in the Russian sky. There is no place for civil aviation among drones 

- Zelenskyy concluded.

Zelenskyy: The objective is one thousand drones for long-range strikes against Russia per day28.08.26, 19:50 • 5546 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in UkrainePolitics
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Volodymyr Zelenskyy
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