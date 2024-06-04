the Russian plane released another fab on the Belgorod region

On June 3, another aerial bomb was found in the Belgorod region, which was fired by a Russian plane. There were no injuries, reports ASTRA with reference to sources of emergency services of the region, reports UNN.

Details

It is reported that an aerial bomb was found in a field near the village of Melikhovo, which fell after a "freelance descent" from a Russian plane.

Thus, at least 82 times the Russian Air Force has accidentally bombed the Belgorod region and occupied territories over the past 100 days.

Almost four dozen more fallen aerial bombs cannot be cleared in the"DPR".

Recall

On May 4, a Russian plane dropped a fab-500 on Belgorod , injuring 7 people, injuring 31 households and damaging 10 cars. the Russian authorities hid the reason for the fall of the bomb, as well as the fact that it was Russian.