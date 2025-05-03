Russia has slowed down the pace of its offensive, but losses remain significant - ISW

In the first four months of 2025, the Russian army is advancing more slowly. At the same time, its loss rate remains steadily high. Since the beginning of the year, the troops have suffered 160,000 losses, i.e. an average of 99 losses per square kilometer. This is stated in a new report by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), UNN reports.

Details

"Over the past four months, Russian advances on the front have slowed, but Russia continues to suffer personnel losses comparable to those suffered by Russian forces during the intense offensive in September-December 2024. ISW estimates that in January, February, March, and April 2025, Russian forces occupied a total area of 1,627 square kilometers in Ukraine and the Kursk region, and daily reports from the Ukrainian General Staff on Russian troop losses indicate that over the past four months, Russian forces have suffered 160,000 losses, i.e., an average of 99 losses per square kilometer captured over the past four months," the report said.

ISW estimates that Russian forces captured approximately 496 square kilometers in January 2025; approximately 313 square kilometers in February 2025; approximately 601 square kilometers in March 2025; and approximately 217 square kilometers in April 2025.

"Reports from the Ukrainian General Staff indicate that Russian forces lost approximately 48,060 people in January 2025, 35,300 people in February 2025, 40,670 people in March 2025, and 36,570 people in April 2025. The Russian offensive increased significantly in March 2025 due to the elimination of the Ukrainian salient in the Kursk region, which coincided with a temporary suspension of intelligence sharing between the United States and Ukraine, although on average the Russian offensive decreased between January, February, and April 2025. Russian successes have also slowed as Russian forces have faced more well-defended Ukrainian positions in and around major cities such as Kupyansk, Chasov Yar, Toretsk, and Pokrovsk over the past four months," the report said.

In addition, according to ISW, Russian forces are currently suffering more losses per square kilometer than in the fall of 2024. It is estimated that from September to December 2024, Russian forces gained 2,949 square kilometers at a cost of 174,935 losses - an average of 59 losses per square kilometer.

"The Russian military command appears to be resigned to similar rates of personnel losses, despite a significant decrease in the rate of territorial gains," ISW added.

Recall

In the past 24 hours, on May 2, Russian troops lost 1,170 soldiers and 48 artillery systems in the war with Ukraine.