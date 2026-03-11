Russia dropped four 250-kilogram aerial bombs on the center of Kramatorsk

Russian troops struck the "heart" of Kramatorsk - dropping four 250-kilogram high-explosive aerial bombs on the city center, one person is known to have been injured, reported on Wednesday the head of the Kramatorsk City Military Administration Oleksandr Honcharenko on social media, writes UNN.

On the night of March 11, Russian troops launched an airstrike on the very heart of Kramatorsk. Powerful explosions thundered in the central part of the city, where administrative institutions, cultural establishments, and commercial facilities are located next to residential buildings. The enemy struck where peaceful city life always bustled. According to preliminary information, the Russians used four 250-kilogram high-explosive aerial bombs with UMPK modules. - Honcharenko reported.

One of the munitions, according to Honcharenko, "hit a residential building directly."

As a result of the strike, according to him, "almost five dozen objects in the central part of the city were damaged." "Residential buildings of Kramatorsk residents, administrative buildings, educational institutions, and commercial establishments were affected. Among the seriously damaged objects is the NKMZ Palace of Culture and Creativity, a local architectural monument and one of Kramatorsk's recognizable architectural dominants," he said. "Fortunately, according to available information, only one person sought medical help."

According to the police in the region, a woman was injured.

"By inflicting such strikes on the city center, destroying its recognizable architectural ensemble and historical buildings, Russia once again demonstrates: there is no talk of so-called 'liberation' of Kramatorsk. There is only destruction, murders, and attempts to intimidate peaceful residents. The enemy wipes out everything it can reach, using the 'scorched earth' tactic known since World War II. Those who shouted loudest about the atrocities of the Nazis have themselves become them," Honcharenko emphasized.

Addition

According to the head of the Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin, on March 10, Russians killed 4 residents of Donetsk Oblast: in Sloviansk. Another 21 people in the region were injured during the day. In total, Russians shelled settlements in Donetsk Oblast 21 times during the day.