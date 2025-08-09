The Russian Federation attacked a furniture store in Kharkiv with a drone, injuring 6 people

The occupiers struck Kharkiv with a drone, hitting a furniture store, with 6 reported casualties. This was reported by Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov, according to UNN.

We have information about an enemy UAV hitting a furniture store in the Kyiv district of Kharkiv. Emergency services are working at the scene. - Terekhov reported.

According to him, 6 people are currently known to have been injured.

