The Russian Federation attacked a furniture store in Kharkiv with a drone, injuring 6 people
Kyiv • UNN
A Russian drone attacked Kharkiv, hitting a furniture store in the Kyivskyi district. Six people are currently known to have been injured.
The occupiers struck Kharkiv with a drone, hitting a furniture store, with 6 reported casualties. This was reported by Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov, according to UNN.
We have information about an enemy UAV hitting a furniture store in the Kyiv district of Kharkiv. Emergency services are working at the scene.
According to him, 6 people are currently known to have been injured.
