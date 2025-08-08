In the night attack by Russian drones on Kharkiv, a couple was injured: consequences shown

Kharkiv was attacked by Russian troops with drones overnight, an enterprise was hit, and a couple was injured, local authorities and emergency services reported on Friday, writes UNN.

Details

"At night, the Russians directed UAVs at the city of Kharkiv. The hit occurred in the Saltivskyi district. A fire broke out at the explosion site. The building of a civilian enterprise, office premises, and cars parked nearby were damaged. A couple was injured: a 65-year-old man and a 63-year-old wife suffered an acute stress reaction," the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kharkiv Oblast reported.

As the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov clarified, the hit on the territory of a civilian enterprise was recorded around 11:55 PM. "As a result of the shelling, the roof and technical floor caught fire over an area of 500 sq. m," the head of the Regional Military Administration wrote on Telegram.

Enemy drone attacked Kharkiv: fire at a civilian enterprise

The State Emergency Service reported that rescuers extinguished a fire caused by a Russian UAV strike in Kharkiv. "As a result of the strike on a civilian enterprise in the Saltivskyi district of the city, a fire broke out in a four-story office building: the roof structures and technical floor were burning," the State Emergency Service said.

According to the police, overall, over the past day, the Russians shelled Kharkiv, Chuhuiv, Bohodukhiv, Izium, and Kupiansk districts. The Russians used missiles, artillery, drones, and FPV drones against the civilian population. Civilian infrastructure was damaged and destroyed.

"Over the past day, the city of Kharkiv and 7 settlements of Kharkiv Oblast were subjected to enemy attacks. As a result of the shelling, 5 people were injured," Syniehubov summarized the data for the day.