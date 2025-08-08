Enemy drone attacked Kharkiv: fire at a civilian enterprise
Kyiv • UNN
On the night of August 8, Kharkiv was attacked by an enemy Shahed drone. A fire broke out at a civilian enterprise in the Saltivskyi district.
Kharkiv was attacked by an enemy "Shahed" drone on the night of Friday, August 8. This was reported by Mayor Ihor Terekhov, informs UNN.
Details
According to him, explosions were heard in the city.
Details are being clarified
Later, he clarified that as a result of the attack, a fire broke out at a civilian enterprise in the Saltivskyi district.
Recall
On the evening of August 5, the occupiers attacked the Kyiv district of Kharkiv with a "Molniya" kamikaze drone. As a result of the strike on a gas station, a woman was injured.
Russian attack on Kharkiv: the number of injured increased to 10, including three children01.08.25, 22:27 • 3676 views