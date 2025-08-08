Enemy drone attacked Kharkiv: fire at a civilian enterprise

Kharkiv was attacked by an enemy "Shahed" drone on the night of Friday, August 8. This was reported by Mayor Ihor Terekhov, informs UNN.

Details

According to him, explosions were heard in the city.

Details are being clarified - wrote Terekhov.

Later, he clarified that as a result of the attack, a fire broke out at a civilian enterprise in the Saltivskyi district.

Recall

On the evening of August 5, the occupiers attacked the Kyiv district of Kharkiv with a "Molniya" kamikaze drone. As a result of the strike on a gas station, a woman was injured.

