Russian attack on Kharkiv: the number of injured increased to 10, including three children

05:22 PM • 11065 views
Ukraine expects IMF mission visit at the end of August - Svyrydenko
Exclusive
02:20 PM • 49061 views
Similarities in statements by Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" regarding the pharmaceutical market could be grounds for investigation — lawyers
Exclusive
02:02 PM • 57719 views
Falling in love with Lisbon or having an affair with Tokyo: how to find the ideal property in 2025
Exclusive
August 1, 12:26 PM • 37921 views
New Tariffs from Donald Trump: For Which Countries Has the Situation Changed After August 1?
August 1, 09:01 AM • 52526 views
Germany will transfer two Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine
Exclusive
August 1, 08:17 AM • 112537 views
Ukrainian Aviation in Wartime: Preserving and Advancing the Industry Amid Crisis — An Interview with Roman Mileshko Photo
Exclusive
August 1, 06:54 AM • 64110 views
Ukrainian Apple Season: What to Expect from Harvest and PricesPhoto
Exclusive
August 1, 05:15 AM • 153526 views
"Servants" show their teeth: MPs are considering ways to strengthen parliamentary control over other government bodies
August 1, 04:30 AM • 150370 views
Open banking and the return of full RRO penalties: what will change for Ukrainians from August 1Photo
July 31, 09:51 PM • 130985 views
Trump will impose sanctions after 10-day deadline, but doubts their impact on Russia
Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

BEB scandal: competition winner Tsyvinsky to undergo polygraphAugust 1, 10:54 AM • 57952 views
Drug prices have not decreased. What is really happening with the pharmaceutical marketAugust 1, 11:54 AM • 63477 views
Previously put forward demands to Ukraine remain unchanged - PutinAugust 1, 11:58 AM • 26552 views
"Can't wait to start": Steven Knight spoke about working on the script for the new Bond filmAugust 1, 01:00 PM • 42769 views
On the runway or in a nosedive: what determines the fate of Ukrainian aviation02:05 PM • 43498 views
Similarities in statements by Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" regarding the pharmaceutical market could be grounds for investigation — lawyers
Exclusive
02:20 PM • 49069 views
On the runway or in a nosedive: what determines the fate of Ukrainian aviation02:05 PM • 43733 views
Falling in love with Lisbon or having an affair with Tokyo: how to find the ideal property in 2025
Exclusive
02:02 PM • 57725 views
Drug prices have not decreased. What is really happening with the pharmaceutical marketAugust 1, 11:54 AM • 63753 views
Ukrainian Aviation in Wartime: Preserving and Advancing the Industry Amid Crisis — An Interview with Roman Mileshko Photo
Exclusive
August 1, 08:17 AM • 112543 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ihor Terekhov
Andriy Yermak
Yulia Svyrydenko
Ukraine
United States
Europe
Kharkiv
White House
"Can't wait to start": Steven Knight spoke about working on the script for the new Bond filmAugust 1, 01:00 PM • 42961 views
DiCaprio received permission to build an eco-hotel in Israel, but not without a "portion" of criticismPhotoVideoJuly 31, 05:36 PM • 70731 views
Harry Potter's Birthday: What is known about the new HBO series, cast, and release datePhotoJuly 31, 02:00 PM • 148796 views
Taron Egerton on the role of James Bond: "I don't think I'm a good choice"July 30, 01:21 PM • 184822 views
Trump "seriously considering" pardoning rapper "Diddy" before sentencing - MediaJuly 30, 07:04 AM • 241791 views
Truth Social
Shahed-136
The Guardian
An-178
Mi-24

Russian attack on Kharkiv: the number of injured increased to 10, including three children

Kyiv • UNN

 • 186 views

As a result of the Russian attack on Kharkiv, 10 people were injured, including three children. Five were hospitalized, the rest received assistance on the spot.

Russian attack on Kharkiv: the number of injured increased to 10, including three children

As a result of the Russian attack on Kharkiv, the number of injured has increased to 10, including three children: a 5-month-old infant, a 9-year-old, and a 10-year-old boy. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, according to UNN.

10 people were injured, including three children: a 5-month-old infant, a 9-year-old, and a 10-year-old boy. Five of the injured were hospitalized, and another five received medical assistance on the spot 

- Syniehubov reported.

The head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration also reported damage to the glazing of an apartment building.

As reported by UNN, the enemy struck Kharkiv with a "lightning bolt"; previously, 7 injured were known.

Antonina Tumanova

War
Oleh Syniehubov
Kharkiv