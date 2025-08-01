Russian attack on Kharkiv: the number of injured increased to 10, including three children

As a result of the Russian attack on Kharkiv, the number of injured has increased to 10, including three children: a 5-month-old infant, a 9-year-old, and a 10-year-old boy. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, according to UNN.

10 people were injured, including three children: a 5-month-old infant, a 9-year-old, and a 10-year-old boy. Five of the injured were hospitalized, and another five received medical assistance on the spot - Syniehubov reported.

The head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration also reported damage to the glazing of an apartment building.

Recall

As reported by UNN, the enemy struck Kharkiv with a "lightning bolt"; previously, 7 injured were known.