Russian attack on Kharkiv: the number of injured increased to 10, including three children
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of the Russian attack on Kharkiv, the number of injured has increased to 10, including three children: a 5-month-old infant, a 9-year-old, and a 10-year-old boy. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, according to UNN.
10 people were injured, including three children: a 5-month-old infant, a 9-year-old, and a 10-year-old boy. Five of the injured were hospitalized, and another five received medical assistance on the spot
The head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration also reported damage to the glazing of an apartment building.
