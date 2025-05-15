A delegation from the Russian Federation has arrived in Istanbul to participate in negotiations with Ukraine. This is reported by Russian media, writes UNN.

Details

"The Russian delegation at the negotiations with Ukraine has already arrived in Istanbul…", - Russian media note.

Addition

Today, May 15, at about 10:00 a.m. in Istanbul, negotiations between Ukraine and Russia will begin.

It was also reported earlier that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will not participate in the Ukrainian-Russian negotiations. The Russian delegation will be headed by Putin's aide Vladimir Medinsky.

