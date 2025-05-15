$41.500.04
46.090.07
Trump is not going to Turkey for Ukraine-Russia talks - Reuters
May 14, 09:07 PM

Trump is not going to Turkey for Ukraine-Russia talks - Reuters

May 14, 06:32 PM

Ukrainian Cup: Shakhtar defeated Dynamo in a penalty shootout

May 14, 02:42 PM

Witkoff and Rubio will arrive in Istanbul to participate in negotiations on Ukraine on May 16 - media

May 14, 01:55 PM

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

Exclusive
May 14, 01:50 PM

""He wants to expand his powers to the heavens": Yanchenko explained why the head of ARMA Duma is resisting the reform"

May 14, 01:18 PM

The Council of Europe has launched the creation of a Special Tribunal regarding the aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine

May 14, 12:09 PM

Negotiations in Turkey: what is known about a possible meeting between Zelensky and Putin

Exclusive
May 14, 07:33 AM

Aggressive behavior among adolescents: psychologist talks about the causes and gives recommendations to parents

Exclusive
May 14, 07:17 AM

Bitcoin is an indicator of the financial and political situation. A fintech expert explained why crypto has grown

May 14, 05:56 AM

Zelenskyy on the possible duration of the war: not ten years

Publications
Exclusives
The Russian delegation arrived in Istanbul for negotiations with Ukraine - Russian media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 888 views

The Russian delegation arrived in Istanbul to participate in negotiations with Ukraine. Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia will begin on May 15 at around 10:00.

The Russian delegation arrived in Istanbul for negotiations with Ukraine - Russian media

A delegation from the Russian Federation has arrived in Istanbul to participate in negotiations with Ukraine. This is reported by Russian media, writes UNN.

Details

"The Russian delegation at the negotiations with Ukraine has already arrived in Istanbul…", - Russian media note.

Addition

Today, May 15, at about 10:00 a.m. in Istanbul, negotiations between Ukraine and Russia will begin.

It was also reported earlier that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will not participate in the Ukrainian-Russian negotiations. The Russian delegation will be headed by Putin's aide Vladimir Medinsky.

