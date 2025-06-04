Russian army struck Kharkiv with a drone: there is an injured

Russian troops struck the Kyiv district of Kharkiv, preliminarily with a "Molniya"-type drone, one person is known to be injured, said Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, in Telegram on Wednesday, writes UNN.

The enemy struck the Kyiv district of Kharkiv. Preliminarily, the Russians struck with a "Molniya"-type UAV. We have information about one person injured as a result of the fall of an enemy UAV in the Kyiv district of Kharkiv - wrote Syniehubov.

According to him, a team of medics is working at the scene.

As reported by Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov, "a gas station on the outskirts of the city towards the ring road came under attack, fortunately, there was no fire." "Unfortunately, there is one victim. An gas station worker was wounded in the leg," Terekhov specified.

Russia strikes Kharkiv with missiles and drones: the consequences are shown