Russia strikes Kharkiv with missiles and drones: the consequences are shown

Russian troops launched a large-scale combined attack on Kharkiv at night, there is a wounded person, 2 people died in the region over the past day, 4 more people were injured as a result of the enemy shelling, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov and the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office reported on Telegram on Wednesday, showing the consequences, UNN writes.

Over the past day, the city of Kharkiv and 11 settlements of Kharkiv region were subjected to enemy attacks. As a result of the shelling, 2 people died, 5 people were injured - said Syniehubov.

Combined strike by the Russian Federation on Kharkiv

According to the head of the RMA, a 30-year-old man was injured in the city of Kharkiv.

"The enemy attacked the Novobavarskyi district of Kharkiv with 2 missiles and 9 UAVs," Syniehubov said.

According to the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, the Russian armed forces carried out a combined attack on the Novobavarskyi district of Kharkiv on June 4, approximately between 2:30 and 4:00.

Syniehubov indicated that 2 private houses, a car repair station, power grids, premises of 2 enterprises, and 3 non-residential buildings were damaged in Kharkiv.

In addition, according to the prosecutor's office, one of the UAVs fell in a park in the Novobavarskyi district of the city and did not explode. Explosives experts neutralized the Russian drone.

Situation in the region

According to Syniehubov, a 31-year-old man and a 53-year-old woman were killed in the village of Chystovodivka, Kunyevska community, and men aged 33 and 38 and a 71-year-old woman were injured; a 28-year-old man was injured in the village of Zolochiv.

According to the head of the RMA, the enemy actively used various types of weapons in Kharkiv region: 22 unguided air missiles; 2 missiles (type being established); 1 KAB; 11 Geran-2 type UAVs; 11 Shahed type UAVs; 2 Molniya type UAVs; 1 Lancet type UAV; 1 UAV (type being established); 5 fpv drones.

Civil infrastructure objects were damaged and destroyed. Power grids were also damaged in Bohodukhiv and Kupyansk districts, and an agricultural enterprise and a shop were damaged in Chuguyiv district.