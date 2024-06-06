The Russian army attacked Nikopol: there are wounded and destruction

The invaders attacked Nikopol, three people were injured. This was announced by the chairman of the Dnepropetrovsk RMA Sergey Lysak, reports UNN.

"There are three more victims in Nikopol. Men aged 49 and 47 were injured in a kamikaze drone attack. They are treated on an outpatient basis. During the shelling, an 85-year-old woman was also injured. He will recover at home, " Lysak said.

According to the head of the RMA, broken houses, damaged greenhouses, solar panels and power lines. An excavator was destroyed, and another one was damaged.

"The consequences are being clarified," he concluded.

recall

Earlier, Lysak said that the Nikopol region was noisy due to strikes by Russian artillery and kamikaze drones.

In the evening, Nikopol itself, Marganetskaya and Chervonogrigoryevskaya communities suffered.

In the morning, it flew back to the district center.

An enemy UAV hit a regular bus. It caught fire, rescuers quickly extinguished the fire.

People who were inside were injured. These are men aged 52, 65 and 73. And a 38-year-old woman.