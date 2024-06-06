ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

The Russian army attacked Nikopol: there are wounded and destruction

The Russian army attacked Nikopol: there are wounded and destruction

Kyiv  •  UNN

As a result of the Russian attack on Nikopol, three people were injured, including a 49-year-old man, a 47-year-old old man and an 85-year-old woman.

The invaders attacked Nikopol, three people were injured. This was announced by the chairman of the Dnepropetrovsk RMA Sergey Lysak, reports UNN.

"There are three more victims in Nikopol. Men aged 49 and 47 were injured in a kamikaze drone attack. They are treated on an outpatient basis. During the shelling, an 85-year-old woman was also injured. He will recover at home, " Lysak said.

According to the head of the RMA, broken houses, damaged greenhouses, solar panels and power lines. An excavator was destroyed, and another one was damaged.

"The consequences are being clarified," he concluded.

Earlier, Lysak said that the Nikopol region was noisy due to strikes by Russian artillery and kamikaze drones.

In the evening, Nikopol itself, Marganetskaya and Chervonogrigoryevskaya communities suffered.

In the morning, it flew back to the district center.

An enemy UAV hit a regular bus. It caught fire, rescuers quickly extinguished the fire.

People who were inside were injured. These are men aged 52, 65 and 73. And a 38-year-old woman.

