The Russian Armed Forces likely have about 500 ballistic missiles, which are quite difficult to shoot down – Economist

The Russian Federation likely possesses up to 500 modern ballistic missiles, which are difficult to intercept even with powerful air defense.

Against the background of the recent massive shelling of Ukraine, which included a record 298 drones and 69 missiles in just one day, there is a threat of even greater escalation if Russia decides to massively use ballistic weapons.

According to estimates by The Economist's sources, the Russian arsenal may contain up to 500 ballistic missiles, including the "Iskander" and "Kinzhal" types, which are extremely difficult to shoot down at medium or low altitudes. Ukrainian air defense forces have limited resources, and such a load may lead to breakthroughs in defense.

We are witnessing a gradual exhaustion of the Ukrainian air defense system. If massive attacks are repeated, it is only a matter of time before its effectiveness decreases. - notes the analyst quoted by the publication.

The recent attack on May 25 was the largest in the entire war: in addition to dozens of missiles, Russia used almost 300 drones. As a result of the strikes in 13 regions of Ukraine, at least 14 people were killed and more than 70 were injured.

Ballistic missiles have supersonic speed and fly along a steep trajectory, which makes them difficult to detect and intercept. Specialized systems, including Patriot or SAMP/T, are needed to combat such targets, and their number in Ukraine is limited.

At night, Russia attacked the Khmelnytskyi region, four enterprises were damaged, 18 residential buildings and a power line.

Kyiv is the third night in a row under Russian drone attack: there is damage.