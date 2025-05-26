The Russian Armed Forces likely have about 500 ballistic missiles, which are quite difficult to shoot down – Economist

$41.510.01
46.990.07
ukenru
The Prosecutor's Office should appeal to the court with a motion for the arrest of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, who is accused of bribery – former Deputy Prosecutor General
Exclusive
09:30 AM • 5572 views

The Prosecutor's Office should appeal to the court with a motion for the arrest of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, who is accused of bribery – former Deputy Prosecutor General

Exclusive
08:54 AM • 16068 views

Manicure and pedicure: main trends of summer 2025

08:18 AM • 22242 views

9 out of 9 missiles were shot down and 288 out of 355 drones were neutralized over Ukraine during the Russian attack

Exclusive
06:37 AM • 36469 views

How to save money on groceries: nutritionist's tips for healthy eating

Exclusive
06:19 AM • 56970 views

A Week of Clarity and Breakthroughs: Astrological Forecast for all Zodiac Signs for May 26 - June 1

May 25, 03:04 PM • 65059 views

Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against Bohuslayev's son, Mosiychuk, and criminal kingpins

May 25, 09:34 AM • 76209 views

Our Homes: As Part of the Latest Prisoner Exchange, 303 Defenders Returned to Ukraine

May 24, 04:10 PM • 239579 views

Five proven series from Netflix that did not disappoint: what to watch

May 24, 08:00 AM • 356511 views

Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

Exclusive
May 23, 02:43 PM • 394128 views

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+18°
2m/s
88%
747mm
Popular news

Medvedev published a map with a threat that almost all of Ukraine could become a "buffer zone"

May 26, 12:32 AM • 78681 views

ISW: Russia's only chance for victory in the war is the cessation of Western aid to Ukraine

May 26, 01:38 AM • 74189 views

Drone attack on Russia: in Tatarstan, a plant for the production of "Shaheds" was hit, in Tula - blackout

May 26, 02:42 AM • 23598 views

For the second night in a row, Poland has scrambled fighter jets due to a Russian attack on Ukraine.

06:18 AM • 39709 views

The enemy attacked Khmelnytskyi region at night: four enterprises were affected

06:59 AM • 13662 views
Publications

Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

May 24, 08:00 AM • 356511 views

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine
Exclusive

May 23, 02:43 PM • 394128 views

Safety rules for cyclists: what you need to know to avoid accidents

May 23, 07:04 AM • 346642 views

In the face of Russian aggression, Ukraine cannot allow a protracted systemic crisis in the aviation industry

May 22, 02:24 PM • 437718 views

Multifaceted Artur Gatunok, or how the Yabluka network has been trading in "gray" equipment for years

May 22, 01:44 PM • 515461 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Kaya Kallas

Ruslan Stefanchuk

Serhiy Leshchenko

Radosław Sikorski

Oleksiy Chernyshov

Actual places

Kyiv

Kharkiv

Kherson Oblast

Odesa Oblast

Mykolaiv

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Miley Cyrus confessed how filming the video on the Walk of Fame ended for her in intensive care

May 25, 10:11 AM • 138080 views

Five proven series from Netflix that did not disappoint: what to watch

May 24, 04:10 PM • 239579 views

Billy Joel Diagnosed with Rare Brain Condition, Concerts Canceled

May 23, 07:29 PM • 80893 views

The second part of "The Devil Wears Prada" is expected to be released on May 1, 2026

May 23, 06:15 PM • 76016 views

Stork Hritzko threw the weakest stork chick out of the nest: what is the condition of the baby

May 23, 05:58 PM • 79096 views
Actual

Shahed-136

Nord Stream

Telegram

The Economist

Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"

The Russian Armed Forces likely have about 500 ballistic missiles, which are quite difficult to shoot down – Economist

Kyiv • UNN

 • 838 views

Russia possesses up to 500 ballistic missiles, such as "Iskander" and "Kinzhal", which are difficult to intercept. Massive attacks could exhaust Ukrainian air defense, leading to a breakthrough in defense.

The Russian Armed Forces likely have about 500 ballistic missiles, which are quite difficult to shoot down – Economist

The Russian Federation likely possesses up to 500 modern ballistic missiles, which are difficult to intercept even with powerful air defense.

This is reported by UNN with reference to The Economist.

Details

Against the background of the recent massive shelling of Ukraine, which included a record 298 drones and 69 missiles in just one day, there is a threat of even greater escalation if Russia decides to massively use ballistic weapons.

According to estimates by The Economist's sources, the Russian arsenal may contain up to 500 ballistic missiles, including the "Iskander" and "Kinzhal" types, which are extremely difficult to shoot down at medium or low altitudes. Ukrainian air defense forces have limited resources, and such a load may lead to breakthroughs in defense.

We are witnessing a gradual exhaustion of the Ukrainian air defense system. If massive attacks are repeated, it is only a matter of time before its effectiveness decreases.

- notes the analyst quoted by the publication.

The recent attack on May 25 was the largest in the entire war: in addition to dozens of missiles, Russia used almost 300 drones. As a result of the strikes in 13 regions of Ukraine, at least 14 people were killed and more than 70 were injured. 

Reference

Ballistic missiles have supersonic speed and fly along a steep trajectory, which makes them difficult to detect and intercept. Specialized systems, including Patriot or SAMP/T, are needed to combat such targets, and their number in Ukraine is limited.

Night attack by Russia on Odesa region: a child injured26.05.25, 10:30 • 2360 views

Let us remind you

At night, Russia attacked the Khmelnytskyi region, four enterprises were damaged, 18 residential buildings and a power line.

Kyiv is the third night in a row under Russian drone attack: there is damage. 

Andrey Kulik

Andrey Kulik

WarNews of the World
The Economist
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
MIM-104 Patriot
9K720 Iskander
Ukraine
Brent
$64.50
Bitcoin
$109,663.50
S&P 500
$5,819.27
Tesla
$341.00
Газ TTF
$36.45
Золото
$3,362.06
Ethereum
$2,567.47