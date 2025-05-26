Night attack by Russia on Odesa region: a child injured
Kyiv • UNN
A 14-year-old boy was injured as a result of a night attack by Russian troops on the Odesa region. The teenager suffered cut wounds to his leg in Velykodolynske.
As a result of another night attack by Russian troops on the Odesa region with strike drones, a child was injured, the head of the Odesa Regional State Administration Oleh Kiper reported on Telegram on Monday, writes UNN.
A 14-year-old boy was injured in Velykodolynske as a result of an enemy attack. The teenager suffered a cut wound to his leg. Medics provided assistance on the spot
