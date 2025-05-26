$41.500.00
Погода
+16°
1m/s
96%
746mm
Vitalii Kim

Igor Klymenko

Rustem Umerov

Oleh Syniehubov

Keith Kellogg

Kyiv

Kharkiv Oblast

Kyiv Oblast

Mykolaiv

Sumy Oblast

russia attacked Odesa region again at night: consequences shown

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1020 views

In the Odesa region, private houses were destroyed as a result of a night drone attack. The gas pipeline, roofs, garages and cars were damaged, but there were no casualties.

russia attacked Odesa region again at night: consequences shown

Odesa region was attacked again by Russian troops at night, due to enemy drones hitting private homes, there is destruction. The gas pipeline was damaged, there was no fire. This was reported by UNN with reference to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

Tonight, as a result of enemy drones hitting, fires and destruction occurred in private homes. In the places of impact in the Odesa district, a residential building was destroyed on an area of 100 square meters, followed by a fire, rescuers quickly extinguished the fire.

- reported the State Emergency Service.

It is also indicated that the roofs of residential buildings, an outbuilding, 2 garages, 3 cars, a fence and a gas pipeline were damaged without subsequent fire. At another address, 2 garages were destroyed, followed by a fire, a car was destroyed and a residential building was damaged.

The State Emergency Service notes that there are no dead or injured.

Addition

On the night of Monday, May 26, the Russian Federation again massively attacked Ukraine.

Kyiv is under Russian drone attack for the third night in a row: there is damage in one district26.05.25, 08:49 • 4608 views

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

War
Odesa Oblast
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Ukraine
