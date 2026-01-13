Parliamentary committee supported the dismissal of Maliuk from the post of head of the SBU on the second attempt

The Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense, and Intelligence, upon re-examination, supported the President's submission to dismiss Vasyl Malyuk from the post of head of the SBU after yesterday's failed decision, deputies reported, writes UNN.

The National Security Committee changed its mind and still recommended that the Rada support Malyuk's resignation. We will consider this today. Apparently, someone was very persuasive at yesterday evening's meeting of the "Servant of the People" faction. - wrote MP Oleksiy Honcharenko on Telegram.

The fact that the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Defense reviewed yesterday's decision was also confirmed by MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak.

"For - 12. Abstained - 1. Against - 5 (Kostenko, Bobrovska, Ivchenko, Rakhmanin, Friz). So, as of now, the President's submission to dismiss Malyuk from the post of head of the SBU has been supported by the committee. Today there will be a vote in the Rada (I think 226+ have already been gathered as well)," Zheleznyak wrote on Telegram.

According to him, MP, head of the monomajority David Arakhamia "confirmed that there will be no submission of the SBU head for appointment yet."

The Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security and Defense did not support the dismissal of Maliuk from the post of head of the SBU