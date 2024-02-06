The relevant committee supported Zelensky's bill on multiple citizenship

The Verkhovna Rada Committee on Human Rights, De-occupation and Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine, National Minorities and International Relations supported the bill introduced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on multiple citizenship. This is reported by the Verkhovna Rada, UNN writes.

At its meeting on February 6, the Committee supported the draft law "On certain issues in the field of migration regarding the grounds and procedure for acquiring and terminating Ukrainian citizenship" (No. 10425), submitted by the President of Ukraine - the statement said.

Recall

On January 22, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy submitted a law on multiple citizenship to the Verkhovna Rada. The draft law on multiple citizenship is intended to regulate the issue of granting Ukrainian passports to foreigners and their family members who are directly involved in the defense of Ukraine's independence and territorial integrity.

