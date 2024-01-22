The expert explained the significance of the introduction of multiple citizenship and the challenges it will help to overcome

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced today that he is submitting a bill to the Verkhovna Rada to introduce multiple citizenship. International political analyst Maksym Yali told UNN about the political significance of the initiative and the challenges it will help to overcome.

Maksym Yali believes that the draft law on the introduction of multiple citizenship is an important and long-awaited decision. It will allow people who feel part of the nation and help Ukraine while living around the world to obtain the rights of Ukrainian citizens. "This will be an additional incentive for them, if not to return, then at least to help more, particularly in such difficult times as now," explained Maksym Yali.

The new draft law will also provide an opportunity to obtain citizenship for those representatives of foreign countries who are currently fighting for Ukraine at the front.

"I myself knew such people who fought since 2014, lived in Ukraine, shed blood for it, but did not have citizenship, respectively. There were even cases when they were forced to leave the country, in particular, to go to Russia, where they were waiting for a trial and prison for fighting on the side of Ukraine," the expert says.

In addition, Yali noted that many Ukrainians already have dual citizenship, and the adoption of the bill could be an important factor for them to return to Ukraine.

According to the expert, this is very important because Ukraine is currently facing a very difficult demographic situation.

"Last year's birth rate was the lowest in all the years of independence. This is due, of course, to the fact that a huge number of women of reproductive age went abroad and, of course, to the fact that people do not dare to give birth in a war," said Maksym Yali. - "This is a huge challenge because we need to rebuild the state.

"In principle, the draft law on multiple citizenship will also encourage representatives of other states to obtain our citizenship and participate in the reconstruction," the expert noted.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy saidthat today, January 22, he is submitting a bill to the Verkhovna Rada that will allow for comprehensive changes to legislation and the introduction of multiple citizenship.

