The expert explained the significance of the introduction of multiple citizenship and the challenges it will help to overcome

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 103903 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 113893 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 144291 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 140654 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 177861 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 172267 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 285113 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178306 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167315 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148900 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Trump to hold first cryptocurrency summit in the White House

March 2, 08:31 AM • 36204 views
What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

March 2, 08:53 AM • 39628 views
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 50352 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 70213 views
Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

11:50 AM • 36655 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

11:46 AM • 103903 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 285113 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 252285 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 237354 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 262517 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 70213 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 144291 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 107569 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 107522 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 123583 views
The expert explained the significance of the introduction of multiple citizenship and the challenges it will help to overcome

The expert explained the significance of the introduction of multiple citizenship and the challenges it will help to overcome

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 168367 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will submit a bill to introduce multiple citizenship. Maksym Yali, an international political scientist, believes that this will encourage those living abroad to help Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced today that he is submitting a bill to the Verkhovna Rada to introduce multiple citizenship. International political analyst Maksym Yali told UNN about the political significance of the initiative and the challenges it will help to overcome.

Details

Maksym Yali believes that the draft law on the introduction of multiple citizenship is an important and long-awaited decision. It will allow people who feel part of the nation and help Ukraine while living around the world to obtain the rights of Ukrainian citizens. "This will be an additional incentive for them, if not to return, then at least to help more, particularly in such difficult times as now," explained Maksym Yali.

The new draft law will also provide an opportunity to obtain citizenship for those representatives of foreign countries who are currently fighting for Ukraine at the front.

"I myself knew such people who fought since 2014, lived in Ukraine, shed blood for it, but did not have citizenship, respectively. There were even cases when they were forced to leave the country, in particular, to go to Russia, where they were waiting for a trial and prison for fighting on the side of Ukraine," the expert says.

In addition, Yali noted that many Ukrainians already have dual citizenship, and the adoption of the bill could be an important factor for them to return to Ukraine.

According to the expert, this is very important because Ukraine is currently facing a very difficult demographic situation.

"Last year's birth rate was the lowest in all the years of independence. This is due, of course, to the fact that a huge number of women of reproductive age went abroad and, of course, to the fact that people do not dare to give birth in a war," said Maksym Yali. - "This is a huge challenge because we need to rebuild the state.

"In principle, the draft law on multiple citizenship will also encourage representatives of other states to obtain our citizenship and participate in the reconstruction," the expert noted.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy saidthat today, January 22, he is submitting a bill to the Verkhovna Rada that will allow for comprehensive changes to legislation and the introduction of multiple citizenship.

The text of Zelensky's decree on the territories historically inhabited by Ukrainians in Russia is published22.01.24, 12:20 • 27944 views

Anna Onishchenko

Anna Onishchenko

Politics

