The text of Zelensky's decree on the territories historically inhabited by Ukrainians in Russia is published

The text of Zelensky's decree on the territories historically inhabited by Ukrainians in Russia is published

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27943 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree aimed at preserving the national identity of Ukrainians in Russia. The decree provides for the development of an action plan, countering disinformation and studying crimes against Ukrainians in Russia.

The website of the Office of the President has published the text of the decree signed by Volodymyr Zelenskyy "On the territories of the Russian Federation historically inhabited by Ukrainians". The document decrees to submit to the National Security and Defense Council an action plan to preserve the national identity of Ukrainians in Russia, UNN reports.

Details 

The document states that for centuries Russia has systematically committed and continues to commit actions aimed at destroying the national identity of Ukrainians, including in the lands historically inhabited by them in the Kuban, Starodubshchyna, Northern and Eastern Slobozhanshchyna within the modern Krasnodar Territory, Belgorod, Bryansk, Voronezh, Kursk, Rostov regions of the Russian Federation. 

The President instructed the government to develop, with the involvement of international experts, scholars, and the public, and submit to the NSDC an action plan to preserve the national identity of Ukrainians in Russia, including in the lands historically inhabited by them, providing, in particular, for the following:

  • studying the issue of collecting and studying facts and evidence of crimes committed against Ukrainians living (who lived) in the territories of Russia historically inhabited by ethnic Ukrainians, the policy of forced Russification, political repression and deportation of Ukrainians, restoration and preservation of historical memory, including the establishment of a center for these issues;
  • intensification of work on countering disinformation and propaganda of the Russian Federation about the history and present of Ukrainians in Russia and all the peoples enslaved by it, involving domestic and foreign scholars, experts, representatives of the Ukrainian community abroad and organizations of Ukrainians abroad in the preparation and conduct of events aimed at debunking Russian myths about Ukraine;
  • development of interaction between Ukrainians and peoples enslaved by Russia;
  • Ensuring, in cooperation with the National Academy of Sciences, the preparation and dissemination in Ukraine and the world of materials on the more than thousand-year history of Ukrainian statehood, historical ties of the lands inhabited by ethnic Ukrainians with Ukrainian national state entities in different historical periods;
  • coverage of the true history of ethnic Ukrainians in the lands historically inhabited by them within the territory of the Russian Federation in curricula and textbooks for educational institutions. 

Zelenskyy also instructed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to ensure that the provisions of this Decree are taken into account when developing a comprehensive strategy for Ukraine's interaction with the Ukrainian global community.

Earlier , UNN reported that President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said during his congratulations on Unity Day that he had signed a decree "On the territories of the Russian Federation historically inhabited by Ukrainians". 

