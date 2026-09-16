The REDMI Note 17 Series in Ukraine: Up to Three Days of Battery Life, REDMI Titan Quality, and the First Pro Max

Allo is opening sales of the entire REDMI Note 17 series – REDMI Note 17 Pro Max 5G, REDMI Note 17 Pro 5G, REDMI Note 17 5G and REDMI Note 17. The new generation is built around the Built for Years concept: not maximum specifications on the day of purchase, but a smartphone designed for several years of daily use. The lineup is headed by the series’ first-ever Pro Max. The REDMI Note series has already surpassed 500 million smartphones shipped worldwide and continues to follow its core principle – making premium capabilities more accessible. Sales in Ukraine start on September 16, 2026, on the Allo marketplace.

REDMI Titan quality: protection tested against drops and water

The REDMI Note 17 Pro Max 5G and REDMI Note 17 Pro 5G are the first smartphones in the industry to receive 5-star TÜV SÜD certification.

Protection features of the lineup’s models:

drops – tests from heights of up to 3 m onto a granite surface;

water – immersion to a depth of 2 m for up to 72 hours, with IP66/IP68 protection;

screen – Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2.

In everyday life, this covers familiar scenarios: the smartphone slipping off a table, being caught in the rain, being used with wet hands, or being taken out of a pocket while on the move. Xiaomi identifies damage to the body and contact with water among the main reasons why users replace a device before it reaches the end of its service life.

A battery that lasts for three days

Battery features of the lineup:

REDMI Note 17 Pro Max 5G – 9210 mAh, the largest battery among Xiaomi smartphones introduced in Europe. According to the manufacturer, a single charge lasts for up to three days. With support for 100 W HyperCharge, charging for 20 minutes provides enough energy for a full day, and reverse charging of up to 27 W is also supported.

REDMI Note 17 Pro 5G – 8340 mAh and 67 W HyperCharge.

REDMI Note 17 5G and REDMI Note 17 – 7700 mAh each and 45 W turbo charging.

According to Xiaomi’s internal tests, the battery retains more than 80% of its original capacity after a period equivalent to more than six years of typical use. Battery life should not noticeably decline as early as the second year – and that is precisely when users usually begin considering replacing their smartphone.

1.5K display, Snapdragon 6 Gen 5 and Google AI

Both Pro models feature 6.83-inch displays with 1.5K resolution and peak brightness of up to 3500 nits – the image remains readable even outdoors on a sunny day. The REDMI Note 17 5G and REDMI Note 17 have even larger 6.99-inch screens.

The REDMI Note 17 Pro Max 5G runs on Snapdragon 6 Gen 5, providing headroom for demanding games, 4K content and intensive multitasking, plus a volume boost of up to 400%. The REDMI Note 17 Pro 5G is designed for smooth performance in everyday tasks.

Google Gemini and Google’s "Circle to Search" are available across the entire series – users can find information about an object on the screen without switching between apps. The Pro Max additionally supports Xiaomi HyperAI for work and creative tasks.

Photos and video: fewer adjustments, better results

The series’ cameras are tuned for natural rendering of everyday scenes and portraits. The REDMI Note 17 Pro Max 5G emphasizes realistic skin tones, facial details and colors in different lighting conditions.

All models support simultaneous video recording from two cameras, while the Pro Max also supports 4K at 30 fps. Both Pro models feature a professional video mode, Live Moment support and an AI Creativity Assistant: users can remove an unwanted object or glare, or enhance a portrait, directly on the smartphone without separate apps.

Pro or Pro Max: which model is right for whom

REDMI Note 17 Pro 5G – a versatile option. Reinforced construction, 8340 mAh, fast charging and modern capabilities for everyday tasks. For those who need a reliable everyday smartphone with an optimal balance of features and price.

REDMI Note 17 Pro Max 5G – the model with the most complete configuration in the series. The largest battery, 100 W HyperCharge, Snapdragon 6 Gen 5, Xiaomi HyperAI and expanded capabilities for working with photos and video. An option for those who travel frequently, shoot and edit content, keep navigation and several apps open simultaneously, and put their smartphone under heavy load throughout the day.

Where to bu

The entire Redmi Note 17 series has been available on the Allo marketplace since September 16, 2026—featuring all four models in various colors and memory configurations. Promotional prices start at UAH 9,999, with savings of up to UAH 3,000 depending on the model.

Allo is a marketplace for innovative products, from electronics and tools to furniture and electric vehicles, with delivery of orders to your home, a post office, or stores in more than 100 cities across Ukraine. Choose the REDMI Note 17 Pro 5G or REDMI Note 17 Pro Max 5G to suit your needs—and get a smartphone designed for years of active use.