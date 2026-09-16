The REDMI Note 17 Series in Ukraine: Up to Three Days of Battery Life, REDMI Titan Quality, and the First Pro Max

$44.640.0251.510.01
ukenru
12:49 PM • 1224 views
Russians strike Sumy with guided aerial bombs: six injured
Exclusive
12:21 PM • 6714 views
Autumn fogs are coming to Ukraine — nights will become cooler, while days will still indulge us with warmth
10:42 AM • 16496 views
The EU is preparing record support for Ukraine amid a harsh winter: how it will help Kyiv
09:12 AM • 26624 views
Budget Gap in 2027: How Much Ukraine Is Short Of and Where They Will Look for the Money
08:35 AM • 16819 views
There will be no new fines for speeding: Parliament rejected the bill
September 16, 06:33 AM • 20475 views
Russian drone strikes scheduled bus in Nikopol district: five killed, seven woundedPhoto
Exclusive
September 16, 06:01 AM • 32819 views
Will the delay in the Odrex case have consequences for the lawyers?
September 16, 04:58 AM • 20686 views
"Hellish" sanctions against Russia have moved closer to passage in the U.S. — only the final vote remains
September 16, 04:45 AM • 18412 views
German hospitals prepare for drone warfare and mass casualties; the Bundeswehr expects up to 1,000 wounded daily
September 16, 04:19 AM • 16988 views
"ATESH" reported sabotage at a plant that produces components for Kh-101 and "Iskander-K" missiles in VoronezhVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+22°
1.3m/s
36%
749mm
Popular news
Iskander missile: range, speed, modificationsPhotoSeptember 16, 03:45 AM • 28616 views
How many troops and pieces of equipment Russia lost in a day – General Staff dataPhotoSeptember 16, 04:08 AM • 17806 views
From foil to fishing nets: how completely ordinary household items found their role in the warSeptember 16, 06:59 AM • 26174 views
Aviation under pressure: unfounded interpretation of aviation leasing taxation threatens budget revenues10:00 AM • 19481 views
Europe strengthens its defense – Ursula von der Leyen explained what will changePhoto11:06 AM • 12496 views
Publications
Europe strengthens its defense – Ursula von der Leyen explained what will changePhoto11:06 AM • 12554 views
Aviation under pressure: unfounded interpretation of aviation leasing taxation threatens budget revenues10:00 AM • 19549 views
Budget Gap in 2027: How Much Ukraine Is Short Of and Where They Will Look for the Money09:12 AM • 26615 views
From foil to fishing nets: how completely ordinary household items found their role in the warSeptember 16, 06:59 AM • 26233 views
Will the delay in the Odrex case have consequences for the lawyers?
Exclusive
September 16, 06:01 AM • 32813 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ursula von der Leyen
Serhiy Marchenko
Gitanas Nausėda
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Germany
Iran
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Mad Men" star Jon Hamm will become a father at 55; his wife made her first public appearance showing her pregnancySeptember 16, 12:06 AM • 33403 views
Steve Carell was named one of Hollywood’s most attractive mature men — the actor reacted to his new statusSeptember 15, 11:07 PM • 33485 views
Chuck Norris, Robert Redford and the star of "Buffy" were "forgotten" at the "2026 Emmys"September 15, 10:05 PM • 31590 views
Kelly Osbourne said she would never reconcile with her older sister and explained whySeptember 15, 09:06 PM • 31849 views
Eurovision 2027: Ukraine has begun accepting applications for the national selectionSeptember 15, 11:29 AM • 48445 views
Actual
Technology
Shahed-136
9K720 Iskander
MIM-104 Patriot
Sukhoi Su-24

The REDMI Note 17 Series in Ukraine: Up to Three Days of Battery Life, REDMI Titan Quality, and the First Pro Max

Kyiv • UNN

 • 86 views

Sales of four REDMI Note 17 models in Ukraine will begin on September 16, 2026, at Allo. Prices start at UAH 9,999.

The REDMI Note 17 Series in Ukraine: Up to Three Days of Battery Life, REDMI Titan Quality, and the First Pro Max

Allo is opening sales of the entire REDMI Note 17 series – REDMI Note 17 Pro Max 5G, REDMI Note 17 Pro 5G, REDMI Note 17 5G and REDMI Note 17. The new generation is built around the Built for Years concept: not maximum specifications on the day of purchase, but a smartphone designed for several years of daily use. The lineup is headed by the series’ first-ever Pro Max. The REDMI Note series has already surpassed 500 million smartphones shipped worldwide and continues to follow its core principle – making premium capabilities more accessible. Sales in Ukraine start on September 16, 2026, on the Allo marketplace.

REDMI Titan quality: protection tested against drops and water

The REDMI Note 17 Pro Max 5G and REDMI Note 17 Pro 5G are the first smartphones in the industry to receive 5-star TÜV SÜD certification.

Protection features of the lineup’s models:

  • drops – tests from heights of up to 3 m onto a granite surface;
    • water – immersion to a depth of 2 m for up to 72 hours, with IP66/IP68 protection;
      • screen – Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2.

        In everyday life, this covers familiar scenarios: the smartphone slipping off a table, being caught in the rain, being used with wet hands, or being taken out of a pocket while on the move. Xiaomi identifies damage to the body and contact with water among the main reasons why users replace a device before it reaches the end of its service life.

        A battery that lasts for three days

        Battery features of the lineup:

        • REDMI Note 17 Pro Max 5G – 9210 mAh, the largest battery among Xiaomi smartphones introduced in Europe. According to the manufacturer, a single charge lasts for up to three days. With support for 100 W HyperCharge, charging for 20 minutes provides enough energy for a full day, and reverse charging of up to 27 W is also supported.
          • REDMI Note 17 Pro 5G – 8340 mAh and 67 W HyperCharge.
            • REDMI Note 17 5G and REDMI Note 17 – 7700 mAh each and 45 W turbo charging.

              According to Xiaomi’s internal tests, the battery retains more than 80% of its original capacity after a period equivalent to more than six years of typical use. Battery life should not noticeably decline as early as the second year – and that is precisely when users usually begin considering replacing their smartphone.

              1.5K display, Snapdragon 6 Gen 5 and Google AI

              Both Pro models feature 6.83-inch displays with 1.5K resolution and peak brightness of up to 3500 nits – the image remains readable even outdoors on a sunny day. The REDMI Note 17 5G and REDMI Note 17 have even larger 6.99-inch screens.

              The REDMI Note 17 Pro Max 5G runs on Snapdragon 6 Gen 5, providing headroom for demanding games, 4K content and intensive multitasking, plus a volume boost of up to 400%. The REDMI Note 17 Pro 5G is designed for smooth performance in everyday tasks.

              Google Gemini and Google’s "Circle to Search" are available across the entire series – users can find information about an object on the screen without switching between apps. The Pro Max additionally supports Xiaomi HyperAI for work and creative tasks.

              Photos and video: fewer adjustments, better results

              The series’ cameras are tuned for natural rendering of everyday scenes and portraits. The REDMI Note 17 Pro Max 5G emphasizes realistic skin tones, facial details and colors in different lighting conditions.

              All models support simultaneous video recording from two cameras, while the Pro Max also supports 4K at 30 fps. Both Pro models feature a professional video mode, Live Moment support and an AI Creativity Assistant: users can remove an unwanted object or glare, or enhance a portrait, directly on the smartphone without separate apps.

              Pro or Pro Max: which model is right for whom

              • REDMI Note 17 Pro 5G – a versatile option. Reinforced construction, 8340 mAh, fast charging and modern capabilities for everyday tasks. For those who need a reliable everyday smartphone with an optimal balance of features and price.
                • REDMI Note 17 Pro Max 5G – the model with the most complete configuration in the series. The largest battery, 100 W HyperCharge, Snapdragon 6 Gen 5, Xiaomi HyperAI and expanded capabilities for working with photos and video. An option for those who travel frequently, shoot and edit content, keep navigation and several apps open simultaneously, and put their smartphone under heavy load throughout the day.

                  Where to bu

                  The entire Redmi Note 17 series has been available on the Allo marketplace since September 16, 2026—featuring all four models in various colors and memory configurations. Promotional prices start at UAH 9,999, with savings of up to UAH 3,000 depending on the model.

                  Allo is a marketplace for innovative products, from electronics and tools to furniture and electric vehicles, with delivery of orders to your home, a post office, or stores in more than 100 cities across Ukraine. Choose the REDMI Note 17 Pro 5G or REDMI Note 17 Pro Max 5G to suit your needs—and get a smartphone designed for years of active use.

                  Lilia Podolyak

                  Business News
                  AI (artificial intelligence)
                  Technology
                  Trend
                  Brand
                  Power outage
                  Ukraine
                  Google