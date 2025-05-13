The Rada Supported Amendments to the Budget Code for Mineral Agreement

The Rada supported as a basis draft law #13256 on amendments to the Budget Code for the implementation of the Agreement on Minerals. This was announced on his page by MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak, UNN writes.

Details

"FOR" in the first reading voted - 286 deputies (with a reduced deadline for submitting amendments).

Ukraine's contribution will consist of half of the funds received after the entry into force of the Agreement from:

rent for the extraction of minerals (oil, gas, gas condensate and everything specified in Annex A to the Agreement) from new licenses;

issuance of new special permits for the use of mineral resources;

sale of the state share of production under new production sharing agreements.

These funds will be credited to a special fund of the state budget and, by decision of the chief administrator (presumably the Ministry of Economy), will be transferred to the Reconstruction Fund - said the MP.

He also noted that, conditionally, if such an agreement had been in place for 5 years since 2019, it would have brought in about $71 million.

Zelenskyy Approves Ratification of Agreement with the US on Minerals