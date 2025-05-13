$41.540.01
Snacks for watching Eurovision: 5 simple recipes for a delicious evening
10:48 AM • 886 views

Snacks for watching Eurovision: 5 simple recipes for a delicious evening

08:36 AM • 24813 views

The Cost of Vyshyvanka in Ukraine in 2025: Pricing Factors

07:44 AM • 23083 views

EBRD lowered its forecast for Ukraine's GDP growth in 2025 to 3.3%

05:20 AM • 60729 views

First semi-final of Eurovision: when Ziferblat performs and where to watch

May 13, 05:00 AM • 71887 views

Kyiv "Dynamo" turns 98 years old: from the first matches to European triumphs

May 12, 07:01 PM • 79486 views

ICAO Holds Russia Accountable for Downing of MH17

May 12, 03:56 PM • 61077 views

This is the right idea: Zelenskyy supported Trump's participation in a meeting with representatives of the Russian Federation in Turkey

May 12, 03:48 PM • 62238 views

Zelenskyy Approves Ratification of Agreement with the US on Minerals

May 12, 03:00 PM • 105452 views

Scandals Around Eurovision 2025: Which Participants Have a Russian Connection

May 12, 02:27 PM • 105121 views

Cannes Film Festival 2025: Review of participating films and predictions for winners

The Rada Supported Amendments to the Budget Code for Mineral Agreement

Kyiv • UNN

 • 998 views

The Verkhovna Rada supported bill No. 13256 as a basis regarding amendments to the Budget Code for the implementation of the agreement on mineral resources. Ukraine's contribution will consist of half of the funds from royalties and new licenses.

The Rada Supported Amendments to the Budget Code for Mineral Agreement

The Rada supported as a basis draft law #13256 on amendments to the Budget Code for the implementation of the Agreement on Minerals. This was announced on his page by MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak, UNN writes.

Details

"FOR" in the first reading voted - 286 deputies (with a reduced deadline for submitting amendments).

Ukraine's contribution will consist of half of the funds received after the entry into force of the Agreement from:

  • rent for the extraction of minerals (oil, gas, gas condensate and everything specified in Annex A to the Agreement) from new licenses;
    • issuance of new special permits for the use of mineral resources;
      • sale of the state share of production under new production sharing agreements.

        These funds will be credited to a special fund of the state budget and, by decision of the chief administrator (presumably the Ministry of Economy), will be transferred to the Reconstruction Fund

        - said the MP.

        He also noted that, conditionally, if such an agreement had been in place for 5 years since 2019, it would have brought in about $71 million.

        Zelenskyy Approves Ratification of Agreement with the US on Minerals 12.05.25, 18:48 • 60928 views

        Olga Rozgon

        Olga Rozgon

        EconomyPolitics
        Yaroslav Zheleznyak
        Ukraine
