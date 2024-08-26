The Rada says Dmytruk's trip abroad was not related to a business trip

People's Deputy of Ukraine Artem Dmytruk, who was served with a notice of suspicion the day before, could not go abroad on a business trip. This was stated by the press service of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

We would like to inform you that MP Dmytruk was not sent on a business trip abroad - The statement of the Verkhovna Rada reads.

Recall

MP Artem Dmytruk was served a notice of suspicion for attacking a law enforcement officer and a military man. He is summoned to the SBI investigator for investigative and procedural actions.

Later, it became known that he fled Ukraine. In connection with the illegal departure of MP Artem Dmytruk from Ukraine , searches have already taken place at civilians and employees of the State Border Guard Service who allegedly assisted the MP in illegally crossing the border.

The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine is checking the circumstances of the border crossing by MP Artem Dmytruk.

SBI confirms illegal border crossing by MP Dmytruk