SBI confirms illegal border crossing by MP Dmytruk

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) has confirmed that MP Artem Dmytruk illegally crossed the border of Ukraine. This was reported by SBI spokeswoman Tetiana Sapian in a commentary to UNN.

Details

When asked if Artem Dmytruk had crossed the border illegally, she answered: "Yes".

However, she promised to provide details later.



Recall

MP Artem Dmytruk was served a notice of suspicion for attacking a law enforcement officer and a military man. He is summoned to the SBI investigator for investigative and procedural actions.

Later, it became known that he fled Ukraine. In connection with the illegal departure of MP Artem Dmytruk from Ukraine , searches have already taken place at civilians and employees of the State Border Guard Service who allegedly assisted the MP in illegally crossing the border.



The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine is checking the circumstances of the border crossing by MP Artem Dmytruk.

