The Rada may consider the bill on cryptocurrency legalization tomorrow

Kyiv • UNN

 • 174 views

The Verkhovna Rada may consider in the first reading on September 3 the bill on the legalization of virtual assets. Draft law No. 10225-d is one of the first on the parliament's agenda.

The Rada may consider the bill on cryptocurrency legalization tomorrow

Tomorrow, September 3, the Verkhovna Rada may consider in the first reading the draft law on the legalization of virtual assets. The draft law is one of the first on the parliament's agenda, said MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak, as reported by UNN.

Tomorrow, almost the first issue will be the vote in the first reading on the draft law on the legalization of virtual assets 

- Zhelezniak reported.

Addition

The draft law on the legalization of cryptocurrency was submitted to the Verkhovna Rada in November 2023 under number №10225. In April of this year, the main committee - the Committee on Finance, Tax and Customs Policy - recommended that the parliament adopt in the first reading as a basis the revised draft law - №10225-d.

In April, the head of the National Securities and Stock Market Commission, Ruslan Magomedov, in a comment to UNN noted that the NSSMC, together with the NBU, are working on the document to protect investors.

The National Bank of Ukraine supports the new draft law on the regulation of crypto-asset circulation, but has a number of comments.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsTechnologies
National Bank of Ukraine
Verkhovna Rada
Yaroslav Zheleznyak