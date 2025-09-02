The Rada may consider the bill on cryptocurrency legalization tomorrow

Tomorrow, September 3, the Verkhovna Rada may consider in the first reading the draft law on the legalization of virtual assets. The draft law is one of the first on the parliament's agenda, said MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak, as reported by UNN.

Addition

The draft law on the legalization of cryptocurrency was submitted to the Verkhovna Rada in November 2023 under number №10225. In April of this year, the main committee - the Committee on Finance, Tax and Customs Policy - recommended that the parliament adopt in the first reading as a basis the revised draft law - №10225-d.

In April, the head of the National Securities and Stock Market Commission, Ruslan Magomedov, in a comment to UNN noted that the NSSMC, together with the NBU, are working on the document to protect investors.

The National Bank of Ukraine supports the new draft law on the regulation of crypto-asset circulation, but has a number of comments.