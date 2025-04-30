The Rada has taken a step towards strengthening the fight against sexual harassment of women in the Armed Forces

$41.560.18
47.280.11
ukenru
India and Pakistan: Political scientist explains whether a new war is brewing and how it will affect Ukraine
Exclusive
09:29 AM • 11569 views

India and Pakistan: Political scientist explains whether a new war is brewing and how it will affect Ukraine

08:44 AM • 24936 views

The Rada extended the deadline for the voluntary return of military personnel from unauthorized leave until August 30.

Exclusive
08:43 AM • 51299 views

State Land Bank or Vinnytsia "meeting of friends" around land management

Exclusive
06:47 AM • 36060 views

From May, gasoline in Ukraine should be sold with alcohol: how this will affect cars and the cost of fuel

Exclusive
April 29, 03:28 PM • 164868 views

BEB is investigating cases of tax evasion and smuggling in the field of electronics trade

Exclusive
April 29, 03:14 PM • 145504 views

“Return to Stalinism”: lawyer Kravets on NABU's pressure on the bar, wiretapping and reports to foreigners

April 29, 03:11 PM • 105349 views

Held in a camp for six years: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine evacuated a Ukrainian woman and her two children from Syria

April 29, 01:48 PM • 130622 views

TCR servicemen without combat experience will be sent to fighting units - General Staff

Exclusive
April 29, 11:06 AM • 106295 views

We have already lost the opportunity to purchase seeds from Ukrainian producers - expert

April 29, 10:23 AM • 88890 views

Electricity tariff will remain unchanged until the end of October - Shmyhal

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+19°
2m/s
38%
752 mm
Popular news

Trump summed up the results of 100 days of presidency: main theses

April 30, 12:21 AM • 70123 views

Air raid alert across Ukraine: threat of missile attack from MiG-31K

April 30, 12:32 AM • 51694 views

Night attack on Dnipro: the RMA told the details

04:52 AM • 43915 views

More than half of the battles are in two directions: map from the General Staff

05:35 AM • 43812 views

Cheese Symphony: 5 Appetizing Lunches That Are Easy to Make at Home

05:55 AM • 45121 views
Publications

State Land Bank or Vinnytsia "meeting of friends" around land management
Exclusive

08:43 AM • 51299 views

Cheese Symphony: 5 Appetizing Lunches That Are Easy to Make at Home

05:55 AM • 45804 views

“Mommy's rules”. Transparency International Ukraine revealed the motives why the ARMA leadership is disrupting changes in the agency

April 29, 03:56 PM • 108084 views

BEB is investigating cases of tax evasion and smuggling in the field of electronics trade
Exclusive

April 29, 03:28 PM • 164868 views

World Football Day: victories and defeats of the Ukrainian national team in a year

April 29, 08:02 AM • 187150 views
Advertisement
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Oleh Syniehubov

Ihor Terekhov

Olha Stefanishyna

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kharkiv

Kyiv

Dnipro

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Planned series "Einstein" has been postponed for a year

09:14 AM • 10668 views

Horror films - main box office hits of 2024: Deadline rating

08:15 AM • 17275 views

"Creed" has grossed over $160 million worldwide in two weekends: in the US, Ryan Coogler's new film has pushed "Minecraft" out of the way

April 28, 01:22 PM • 77490 views

"Harry Potter" film saga star Rupert Grint becomes a father for the second time

April 28, 08:56 AM • 93655 views

OutKast, Cyndi Lauper, and The White Stripes to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

April 28, 08:46 AM • 90199 views
Actual

Shahed-136

Fox News

The Washington Post

M1 Abrams

Boeing Starliner

The Rada has taken a step towards strengthening the fight against sexual harassment of women in the Armed Forces

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4284 views

The Rada adopted in the first reading the law №13037, which strengthens the fight against sexual harassment in the Armed Forces. It defines mechanisms for preventing discrimination and violence.

The Rada has taken a step towards strengthening the fight against sexual harassment of women in the Armed Forces

The Verkhovna Rada approved in the first reading a bill to strengthen counteraction to sexual harassment of women in the Armed Forces.

This was reported by MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak, reports UNN.

Draft law No. 13037 was approved in the first reading - improving the mechanisms for ensuring military discipline, preventing and combating manifestations of discrimination and sexual harassment

- wrote Zheleznyak.

According to him, 274 MPs voted for the basis. Zheleznyak stressed that the bill is aimed at strengthening military discipline by defining mechanisms for preventing and combating discrimination based on sex, sexual harassment, gender-based violence and offenses against sexual freedom/inviolability.

Armed Forces of Ukraine have over 70,000 women, five of whom have been awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine - Syrskyi08.03.25, 12:15 • 17618 views

The MP reported that it is proposed: 

  • to supplement the content of the concept of military discipline with a provision that it is achieved, among other things, by ensuring equal rights and opportunities for women and men, preventing any manifestations of discrimination and combating gender-based violence, sexual harassment, offenses against sexual freedom/inviolability;
    • to establish the obligation of every serviceman not to allow unworthy actions (verbal or non-verbal) related to discrimination;
      • to establish the obligation of the commander to immediately respond to offenses against sexual freedom and sexual inviolability (the commander is obliged to take measures to detain a subordinate when committing or attempting to commit a crime;
        • offenses or immediately after committing a criminal offense against sexual freedom and sexual inviolability);
          • to introduce a new ground for removing a serviceman from the performance of official duties - if the failure (improper performance) by the serviceman of official duties led to the commission of an offense against sexual freedom and sexual inviolability;
            • in order to establish the causes and conditions that contributed to the commission of these offenses, an official investigation must be appointed by the commander independently or by the commander upon submission of a representative of the authorized unit or an official on ensuring equal rights and opportunities for women and men, preventing and combating discrimination and gender-based violence, sexual harassment, offenses against sexual freedom and sexual inviolability;
              • a serviceman who reported an incident of discrimination cannot be held disciplinary liable in connection with such a report or subjected to other negative measures (if the consideration of such measures is not related to facts that are not due to detection in the service);
                • servicemen are given the opportunity to submit applications/complaints or personally contact officials, military authorities, law enforcement agencies, law enforcement service authorities, bodies conducting pre-trial investigations, and other state authorities, including in violation of the requirements of subordination, on ensuring equal rights and opportunities, discrimination and violence and combating discrimination based on sex, religion, nationality and other grounds.

                  Transition to summer military uniform: when it will happen and what the Ministry of Defense is preparing for14.04.25, 15:51 • 13926 views

                  Anna Murashko

                  Anna Murashko

                  Politics
                  Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
                  Verkhovna Rada
                  Armed Forces of Ukraine
                  Oleksandr Syrskyi
                  Yaroslav Zheleznyak
                  Ukraine
                  Brent
                  $62.33
                  Bitcoin
                  $94,721.40
                  S&P 500
                  $5,561.16
                  Tesla
                  $285.80
                  Газ TTF
                  $31.81
                  Золото
                  $3,284.55
                  Ethereum
                  $1,806.63