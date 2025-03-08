Armed Forces of Ukraine have over 70,000 women, five of whom have been awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine - Syrskyi
Kyiv • UNN
In the Armed Forces of Ukraine, more than 70 thousand women are currently serving and working, of which nearly 20 thousand are in combat positions. Five female military personnel have been honored with the title of Hero of Ukraine, three of them posthumously. This was reported by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, as conveyed by UNN.
Details
"Today is International Women's Day. In the realities of modern warfare, Ukrainian women have taken up arms and are fighting, defending the independence of our state alongside men," Syrskyi wrote on Telegram on March 8.
He reported that "in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, more than 70 thousand women are currently serving and working under martial law, of which nearly 20 thousand are in combat positions."
"During the war, over 20 thousand female servicemen have received the status of combatants. Nearly one and a half thousand have been awarded state honors. Five female military personnel have been honored with the highest title, Hero of Ukraine. Of these, three are posthumous," Syrskyi wrote.
Supplement
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, by his decree No. 144, posthumously awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine to paramedic Iryna Tsybukh. Iryna Tsybukh died on May 29, 2024, during a rotation in the Kharkiv direction.