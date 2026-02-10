The Rada has regulated the issue of mandatory evacuation

The Verkhovna Rada adopted a draft law that regulates the mandatory evacuation of the population, including children, from areas of active and possible hostilities. This was reported by UNN with reference to the card of draft law No. 12353.

Details

"The law has been adopted," the draft law card states.

According to the document, by decision of the Cabinet of Ministers, local executive bodies may carry out the evacuation of the population and material and cultural values from settlements located in areas of active and possible hostilities to safe areas.

During martial law, mandatory evacuation of the population is carried out from settlements located in areas of active and possible hostilities, which are included in the List of territories where hostilities are taking place or are temporarily occupied, approved in the manner established by the Cabinet of Ministers.

The decision to conduct mandatory evacuation of the population is made at the suggestion of the military command in the relevant territory by regional, Kyiv city military administrations.

Mandatory evacuation can be general and partial for certain categories of the population who, due to age or health, are unable to independently take measures to preserve their lives or health, including children, people with disabilities, and the elderly.

Lubynets called for the adoption of a law on forced evacuation of children from combat zones

Mandatory evacuation can also be carried out to ensure the ability of defense forces to conduct combat operations, including for the arrangement of fortifications and engineering barriers, and the formation of strongholds.

Local administrations will also make decisions on the forced evacuation of children in agreement with the coordination headquarters for evacuation measures and effective response.

Mandatory forced evacuation of children from areas of possible hostilities is carried out by guardianship and trusteeship bodies with the involvement of the relevant body or unit of the National Police of Ukraine to ensure public safety and order.

It is noted that the forced evacuation of children must also be carried out accompanied by parents (one of the parents), another family member, relative (grandmother, grandfather, adult brothers, sisters, stepfather, stepmother), other legal representatives of the child or, with their consent, without accompaniment or with other persons.

Recall

In Ukraine, digital coordination of evacuation will be strengthened - a system will be introduced that will allow tracking a person's path from departure to placement.