The Rada has regulated the issue of mandatory evacuation

$43.030.02
51.120.36
ukenru
Exclusive
01:08 PM • 4574 views
"Tariffs should not be a tool of social policy": why electricity price hikes are only a matter of time and a necessary step to heal the energy market
12:47 PM • 10735 views
General Staff confirmed the destruction of a UAV training center, a drone control point of the "Rubikon" unit, and other occupier facilities
Exclusive
12:43 PM • 9716 views
The private clinic "INTO SANA" in Odesa may be involved in a corruption scheme for draft evasion by conscripts
Exclusive
12:23 PM • 14094 views
"Diia" changes form of ownership: what does the transition from a state enterprise to a joint-stock company mean and are Ukrainians' data safe?
09:19 AM • 14995 views
EU considers 5 steps for Ukraine's accession as early as 2027 - Politico
February 9, 10:01 PM • 25840 views
Heraskevych reminded the world about athletes killed by Russia with portraits on his helmet: Zelenskyy thanked the Ukrainian athlete
February 9, 08:00 PM • 34607 views
EU prepares sanctions against Georgian and Indonesian ports for cooperation with Russia's "shadow fleet" - media
February 9, 07:32 PM • 30636 views
Tuesday and Wednesday, due to low temperatures, will proceed according to complex schedules - Shmyhal
February 9, 06:49 PM • 27865 views
Zelenskyy stated that documents on security guarantees are ready
February 9, 06:25 PM • 23304 views
EU prepares a range of options for enshrining Ukraine's membership in a future peace agreement - Media
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−8°
2.4m/s
63%
748mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Trump administration rolls back key emissions policy as part of sweeping environmental regulations overhaulFebruary 10, 05:20 AM • 12496 views
General Staff updates data on Russian losses: almost a thousand occupiers and 33 artillery systems eliminated in a dayPhotoFebruary 10, 06:01 AM • 16982 views
US Ambassador to NATO denies Washington set deadline for peace talks after Zelenskyy's remarksFebruary 10, 08:13 AM • 6862 views
Killed five people with a hammer and an axe at a displaced persons' residence: a 72-year-old man detained in Rivne regionPhotoVideoFebruary 10, 08:49 AM • 16807 views
Odrex and land grabbing in Odesa: how the founders of the scandalous clinic may be connected to the change of boundaries and purpose of the plot12:05 PM • 10626 views
Publications
Starlink Whitelist: How to Properly Register Your Terminal via ASC or Diia, Step-by-Step GuidePhoto01:55 PM • 3264 views
"Diia" changes form of ownership: what does the transition from a state enterprise to a joint-stock company mean and are Ukrainians' data safe?
Exclusive
12:23 PM • 14094 views
Odrex and land grabbing in Odesa: how the founders of the scandalous clinic may be connected to the change of boundaries and purpose of the plot12:05 PM • 10917 views
Defence City operates in Ukraine: first resident, tax benefits, and pitfallsFebruary 9, 02:55 PM • 34151 views
The NHSSU has once again signed a contract with the scandalous Odrex clinic: what are the risks for patients?February 9, 12:30 PM • 42225 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Jeffrey Epstein
Oksana Markarova
Ruslan Kravchenko
Volodymyr Omelyan
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Donetsk Oblast
Village
Kharkiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"This is my sin": Liliya Sandulesa spoke about pregnancy with Ivo Bobul and abortionFebruary 9, 05:00 PM • 17463 views
"The Mandalorian & Grogu" returns: Lucasfilm unveiled a new teaser during the Super BowlVideoFebruary 9, 03:48 PM • 19148 views
Penisgate at the 2026 Olympics: amid WADA investigation, experts reveal risks of hyaluronic acid injections into genitalsFebruary 9, 03:11 PM • 19223 views
Bad Bunny performed at the Super Bowl, Trump called the show a "slap in the face to the country"PhotoVideoFebruary 9, 06:52 AM • 45392 views
MAYOROVA spoke about a rapidly growing breast tumor: the singer assures it is benign and not life-threateningPhotoFebruary 6, 05:59 PM • 47322 views
Actual
Technology
The Diplomat
Social network
Starlink
Heating

The Rada has regulated the issue of mandatory evacuation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 312 views

The Verkhovna Rada adopted draft law No. 12353, which regulates the mandatory evacuation of the population, including children, from areas of active and potential hostilities. The decision on evacuation is made at the suggestion of the military command.

The Rada has regulated the issue of mandatory evacuation

The Verkhovna Rada adopted a draft law that regulates the mandatory evacuation of the population, including children, from areas of active and possible hostilities. This was reported by UNN with reference to the card of draft law No. 12353.

Details 

"The law has been adopted," the draft law card states. 

According to the document, by decision of the Cabinet of Ministers, local executive bodies may carry out the evacuation of the population and material and cultural values from settlements located in areas of active and possible hostilities to safe areas. 

During martial law, mandatory evacuation of the population is carried out from settlements located in areas of active and possible hostilities, which are included in the List of territories where hostilities are taking place or are temporarily occupied, approved in the manner established by the Cabinet of Ministers. 

The decision to conduct mandatory evacuation of the population is made at the suggestion of the military command in the relevant territory by regional, Kyiv city military administrations. 

Mandatory evacuation can be general and partial for certain categories of the population who, due to age or health, are unable to independently take measures to preserve their lives or health, including children, people with disabilities, and the elderly.

Lubynets called for the adoption of a law on forced evacuation of children from combat zones21.12.25, 12:10 • 3542 views

Mandatory evacuation can also be carried out to ensure the ability of defense forces to conduct combat operations, including for the arrangement of fortifications and engineering barriers, and the formation of strongholds. 

Local administrations will also make decisions on the forced evacuation of children in agreement with the coordination headquarters for evacuation measures and effective response. 

Mandatory forced evacuation of children from areas of possible hostilities is carried out by guardianship and trusteeship bodies with the involvement of the relevant body or unit of the National Police of Ukraine to ensure public safety and order. 

It is noted that the forced evacuation of children must also be carried out accompanied by parents (one of the parents), another family member, relative (grandmother, grandfather, adult brothers, sisters, stepfather, stepmother), other legal representatives of the child or, with their consent, without accompaniment or with other persons.

Recall 

In Ukraine, digital coordination of evacuation will be strengthened - a system will be introduced that will allow tracking a person's path from departure to placement. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyPolitics
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
Martial law
War in Ukraine
National Police of Ukraine
Verkhovna Rada