Parliament Approves Expedited Procedure with Amendments to the Budget Code Necessary for the Agreement with the U.S.

The Verkhovna Rada has approved the rapid progress with the changes to the Budget Code needed for the US agreement. This was reported by MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak, writes UNN.



Details

As the MP noted, the Rada approved draft law #13256 on amendments to the Budget Code.

Inclusion on the agenda - 321 votes.



Reduction of terms - 302 votes.

Addendum

The Budget Committee has recommended shortening the deadline to 7 days for submitting alternative bills on the implementation of the agreement on minerals. This applies to amendments to the Budget Code.

Let us remind you

On May 8, the Rada plans to ratify an agreement with the United States to establish an investment fund. The funds will go to investment and reconstruction of Ukraine, and profits will be reinvested for 10 years.