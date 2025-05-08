$41.440.02
"Such recommendations have not been received": the Ministry of Education and Science commented on information about the transition of some Ukrainian universities to distance learning
"Such recommendations have not been received": the Ministry of Education and Science commented on information about the transition of some Ukrainian universities to distance learning

The head of the SBU, Vasyl Malyuk, received the title of Hero of Ukraine

A bargain or a trap? Pitfalls of the "gray" market of technology in Ukraine

The Verkhovna Rada ratified the agreement between Ukraine and the United States on critical minerals.

From 3 hours to almost 3 years: unusual stories of Vatican conclaves

Ukrainian companies can produce up to 10 million UAVs per year: conditions named

Ministry of Economy expects that the investment fund with the US start operating within a few weeks

Spring frosts in Ukraine: experts explained how this will affect the harvest of fruit trees and prices

May 8: Day of Remembrance and Reconciliation

Black smoke in the Vatican: cardinals did not elect the Pope on the first try

Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Parliament Approves Expedited Procedure with Amendments to the Budget Code Necessary for the Agreement with the U.S.

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5758 views

The Parliament has approved the expedited consideration of amendments to the Budget Code, which are necessary for the agreement with the USA. The relevant draft law #13256 has been included in the agenda and the terms of its consideration have been shortened.

Parliament Approves Expedited Procedure with Amendments to the Budget Code Necessary for the Agreement with the U.S.

The Verkhovna Rada has approved the rapid progress with the changes to the Budget Code needed for the US agreement. This was reported by MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak, writes UNN.

Details

As the MP noted, the Rada approved draft law #13256 on amendments to the Budget Code.

Inclusion on the agenda - 321 votes.

Reduction of terms - 302 votes.

Addendum

The Budget Committee has recommended shortening the deadline to 7 days for submitting alternative bills on the implementation of the agreement on minerals. This applies to amendments to the Budget Code.

Let us remind you

On May 8, the Rada plans to ratify an agreement with the United States to establish an investment fund. The funds will go to investment and reconstruction of Ukraine, and profits will be reinvested for 10 years.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

EconomyPolitics
United States
