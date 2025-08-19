The Committee on Rules of Procedure of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine failed to suspend non-factional People's Deputy Mariana Bezuhla from subsequent parliamentary sessions. This was reported by Yaroslav Zheleznyak, a People's Deputy from the "Holos" faction, on Telegram, according to UNN.

Details

This morning, the Rules Committee reconvened and again failed to approve Bezuhla's removal. The decision was supported by 4 out of the minimum 5 required. You could literally film a second season of "Saving Private Ryan" – wrote Zheleznyak.

Recall

People's Deputy Mariana Bezuhla stated that she has Asperger's syndrome, an autism spectrum disorder. It is characterized by difficulties in social interaction, restricted and repetitive patterns of behavior and interests.

People with this syndrome may have normal or high intelligence but experience difficulties understanding other people's emotions, social cues, and adapting to changes.

UNN also reported that Ukrainian singer, frontman of the band "Antytila" Taras Topolia announced a fundraiser of UAH 1 million for a psychiatrist for People's Deputy Mariana Bezuhla on social media. This happened after she called the missile hit on his house "karma".