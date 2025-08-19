$41.260.08
Zelenskyy and Putin's meeting possible in Hungary - Reuters
05:19 AM • 24350 views
NATO Secretary General stated that 30 countries are working on security guarantees for Ukraine
August 18, 07:57 PM • 42918 views
Zelenskyy on negotiations with Trump: showed details on the map, I consider the meeting constructive and concrete
August 18, 06:34 PM • 63140 views
Trump considers deploying US troops to Ukraine: what he said
August 18, 06:12 PM • 45787 views
Ukraine will not be in NATO, but will have security guarantees - Trump
August 18, 05:41 PM • 35383 views
We allow elections - Zelenskyy
August 18, 02:38 PM • 40300 views
"I know what I'm doing - I don't need advice": Trump lashed out at critics of his actions to end the war in UkrainePhoto
Exclusive
August 18, 02:23 PM • 103140 views
Security, defense, and Defence City are among the government's priorities for 2026: why science is indispensable, explained expert Dolintse
August 18, 01:21 PM • 51277 views
Starmer ready to support peace deal with Ukraine without ceasefire condition
Exclusive
August 18, 01:19 PM • 98652 views
Tax benefits are not a gift, but an investment: how aviation fights for a place in Defence City
The Rada failed to remove Bezugla from meetings: the MP named the reason

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3454 views

The Verkhovna Rada Committee on Rules of Procedure once again failed to suspend Mariana Bezugla from meetings. The decision did not receive enough votes.

The Rada failed to remove Bezugla from meetings: the MP named the reason

The Committee on Rules of Procedure of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine failed to suspend non-factional People's Deputy Mariana Bezuhla from subsequent parliamentary sessions. This was reported by Yaroslav Zheleznyak, a People's Deputy from the "Holos" faction, on Telegram, according to UNN.

Details

This morning, the Rules Committee reconvened and again failed to approve Bezuhla's removal. The decision was supported by 4 out of the minimum 5 required. You could literally film a second season of "Saving Private Ryan"

– wrote Zheleznyak.

Recall

People's Deputy Mariana Bezuhla stated that she has Asperger's syndrome, an autism spectrum disorder. It is characterized by difficulties in social interaction, restricted and repetitive patterns of behavior and interests.

People with this syndrome may have normal or high intelligence but experience difficulties understanding other people's emotions, social cues, and adapting to changes.

UNN also reported that Ukrainian singer, frontman of the band "Antytila" Taras Topolia announced a fundraiser of UAH 1 million for a psychiatrist for People's Deputy Mariana Bezuhla on social media. This happened after she called the missile hit on his house "karma".

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyPolitics