The Rada discussed the risks of administering post-war elections and establishing special polling stations

During a meeting of the working group on preparing legislative proposals for elections in a special or post-war period in the Verkhovna Rada, issues of security and transparency in organizing the electoral process after the war were raised. This was stated by People's Deputy Iryna Herashchenko, speaking at the working group meeting, UNN writes.

According to her, Ukrainian partners abroad are actively interested in the topic of elections, but the position of Ukrainian political forces remains unchanged – it is exclusively about post-war elections. Any other scenarios, in her assessment, are unacceptable.

Herashchenko drew attention to the potential risks associated with the creation of special polling stations. She noted that such stations could become one of the most vulnerable elements of election administration due to possible abuses and limited access for observers.

Separately, the deputy emphasized that in previous election campaigns, international observers were practically unable to work at special polling stations near the front line due to security restrictions. This, according to her, calls into question full international control over the electoral process in such conditions.

Special polling stations are always a high-risk area. Ukraine has traumatic experience with falsifications, and we cannot allow situations where election results will cause doubts - Iryna Herashchenko emphasized.

She also raised the problem of forming election commissions in communities that were under occupation. Herashchenko noted that even in the absence of court verdicts or formal signs of collaboration, the participation of certain individuals in the work of election commissions could negatively affect trust in election results.

Following her speech, she emphasized the need for further detailed discussion of these issues within the working group, particularly in the context of elections in de-occupied territories and ensuring international observation.

The Verkhovna Rada developed clarifications to legislative proposals regarding elections, concerning the role of military unit commanders in organizing the electoral process. This will provide election commissions with the necessary premises.