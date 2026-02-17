$43.170.07
Exclusive
02:26 PM • 6240 views
Forced passportization, not a conscious choice - Chiygoz explained how the occupiers force people to obtain Russian passports in Crimea
12:59 PM • 13572 views
New round of Ukraine-US-Russia talks starts in Geneva - Umerov
12:23 PM • 16369 views
Ihnat refutes rumors of an "international squadron" of F-16s in Ukrainian skies
12:15 PM • 17486 views
EU confirmed plans to adopt 20th package of sanctions against Russia by February 24
Exclusive
February 17, 09:48 AM • 19377 views
The effect of aphrodisiacs on libido - myth or science?
Exclusive
February 17, 08:25 AM • 24626 views
SAP will request a million-dollar bail for Halushchenko
February 17, 04:30 AM • 34132 views
A large-scale missile attack on Ukraine caused an alarm throughout the country and the activation of air defense forces
February 16, 05:19 PM • 45358 views
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against 10 Russian athletes who support aggression against Ukraine
Exclusive
February 16, 04:45 PM • 53571 views
The US softens its tone, Europe finally arms itself, and Ukraine remains in focus - results of the Munich Conference
February 16, 02:18 PM • 39330 views
Number of road accidents in Ukraine doubled in 5 hours amid bad weather, reaching 785 cases
The Rada discussed the risks of administering post-war elections and establishing special polling stations

Kyiv • UNN

 • 12 views

The Verkhovna Rada discussed the security and transparency of post-war elections, including risks associated with special polling stations. MP Herashchenko emphasized the problems of falsification and the formation of election commissions in de-occupied territories.

The Rada discussed the risks of administering post-war elections and establishing special polling stations

During a meeting of the working group on preparing legislative proposals for elections in a special or post-war period in the Verkhovna Rada, issues of security and transparency in organizing the electoral process after the war were raised. This was stated by People's Deputy Iryna Herashchenko, speaking at the working group meeting, UNN writes.

Details

According to her, Ukrainian partners abroad are actively interested in the topic of elections, but the position of Ukrainian political forces remains unchanged – it is exclusively about post-war elections. Any other scenarios, in her assessment, are unacceptable.

Herashchenko drew attention to the potential risks associated with the creation of special polling stations. She noted that such stations could become one of the most vulnerable elements of election administration due to possible abuses and limited access for observers.

Separately, the deputy emphasized that in previous election campaigns, international observers were practically unable to work at special polling stations near the front line due to security restrictions. This, according to her, calls into question full international control over the electoral process in such conditions.

Special polling stations are always a high-risk area. Ukraine has traumatic experience with falsifications, and we cannot allow situations where election results will cause doubts

- Iryna Herashchenko emphasized.

She also raised the problem of forming election commissions in communities that were under occupation. Herashchenko noted that even in the absence of court verdicts or formal signs of collaboration, the participation of certain individuals in the work of election commissions could negatively affect trust in election results.

Following her speech, she emphasized the need for further detailed discussion of these issues within the working group, particularly in the context of elections in de-occupied territories and ensuring international observation.

Recall

The Verkhovna Rada developed clarifications to legislative proposals regarding elections, concerning the role of military unit commanders in organizing the electoral process. This will provide election commissions with the necessary premises.

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

Politics
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Verkhovna Rada