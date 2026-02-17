$43.170.07
Forced passportization, not a conscious choice - Chiygoz explained how the occupiers force people to obtain Russian passports in Crimea
12:59 PM • 11381 views
New round of Ukraine-US-Russia talks starts in Geneva - UmerovPhoto
12:23 PM • 14437 views
Ihnat refutes rumors of an "international squadron" of F-16s in Ukrainian skiesPhoto
12:15 PM • 15540 views
EU confirmed plans to adopt 20th package of sanctions against Russia by February 24
Exclusive
February 17, 09:48 AM • 17927 views
The effect of aphrodisiacs on libido - myth or science?
Exclusive
February 17, 08:25 AM • 24035 views
SAP will request a million-dollar bail for HalushchenkoPhoto
February 17, 04:30 AM • 33646 views
A large-scale missile attack on Ukraine caused an alarm throughout the country and the activation of air defense forces
February 16, 05:19 PM • 44753 views
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against 10 Russian athletes who support aggression against Ukraine
Exclusive
February 16, 04:45 PM • 52872 views
The US softens its tone, Europe finally arms itself, and Ukraine remains in focus - results of the Munich Conference
February 16, 02:18 PM • 39058 views
Number of road accidents in Ukraine doubled in 5 hours amid bad weather, reaching 785 casesPhoto
The Rada clarified the mechanism for forming special polling stations for military personnel to avoid "dead souls."

Kyiv • UNN

 • 238 views

People's Deputy Roman Lozynsky announced the development of safeguards to prevent manipulation during the voting of servicemen. The changes concern clarifying the submissions of military unit commanders regarding the number of voters at special polling stations.

The Rada clarified the mechanism for forming special polling stations for military personnel to avoid "dead souls."

The Verkhovna Rada has developed additional safeguards to prevent manipulation during the voting of military personnel at special polling stations. This was stated by People's Deputy Roman Lozynsky during a meeting of the working group on preparing legislative proposals for elections during a special or post-war period, reports UNN.

Details

According to him, changes to part three of Article 14 of the draft law concern the clarification of submissions by commanders of military units regarding the number of voters at special polling stations.

The point is that the commanders' submissions should not include persons who are physically absent from the respective military units or subdivisions. We are referring to situations where some military personnel are absent without leave, considered missing in action, seconded to other units, on vacation, studying abroad, or on a business trip.

- Lozynsky explained.

He noted that in some units, only 60-70% of the personnel may actually be at the deployment site, while the rest are physically absent.

To avoid so-called "dead souls" in the electoral process and voting for those who are not physically present, we have introduced a norm that makes it impossible to include such persons in the lists at special polling stations.

- the deputy emphasized.

According to him, the relevant changes were developed with the participation of legal experts and were the result of a detailed discussion within the subgroup.

We are effectively closing another potential risk - inflating special polling stations with the number of potential voters who cannot actually participate in the voting. This is an important safeguard for trust in the election results among the military.

- Lozynsky summarized.

Recall

A working group of Verkhovna Rada deputies prepared changes to implement the electoral rights of military personnel and security forces.

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

SocietyPolitics
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Verkhovna Rada