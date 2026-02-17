The Rada clarified the mechanism for forming special polling stations for military personnel to avoid "dead souls."

The Verkhovna Rada has developed additional safeguards to prevent manipulation during the voting of military personnel at special polling stations. This was stated by People's Deputy Roman Lozynsky during a meeting of the working group on preparing legislative proposals for elections during a special or post-war period, reports UNN.

Details

According to him, changes to part three of Article 14 of the draft law concern the clarification of submissions by commanders of military units regarding the number of voters at special polling stations.

The point is that the commanders' submissions should not include persons who are physically absent from the respective military units or subdivisions. We are referring to situations where some military personnel are absent without leave, considered missing in action, seconded to other units, on vacation, studying abroad, or on a business trip. - Lozynsky explained.

He noted that in some units, only 60-70% of the personnel may actually be at the deployment site, while the rest are physically absent.

To avoid so-called "dead souls" in the electoral process and voting for those who are not physically present, we have introduced a norm that makes it impossible to include such persons in the lists at special polling stations. - the deputy emphasized.

According to him, the relevant changes were developed with the participation of legal experts and were the result of a detailed discussion within the subgroup.

We are effectively closing another potential risk - inflating special polling stations with the number of potential voters who cannot actually participate in the voting. This is an important safeguard for trust in the election results among the military. - Lozynsky summarized.

Recall

A working group of Verkhovna Rada deputies prepared changes to implement the electoral rights of military personnel and security forces.