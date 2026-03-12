The Rada adopted a bill on the abolition of visas for volunteers during martial law

The Verkhovna Rada adopted in the second reading and in general a draft law which stipulates that for the period of martial law, the requirement to obtain a long-term visa for the purpose of obtaining a temporary residence permit in Ukraine will not apply to certain categories of foreigners and stateless persons. This is reported by UNN with reference to the draft law card No. 13071.

Details

"The law has been adopted," the draft law card states.

According to the draft law, for the period of martial law and within six months from the date of its termination, the requirement to obtain long-term visas for the purpose of obtaining a temporary residence permit in Ukraine does not apply to:

foreigners and stateless persons who arrived in Ukraine to work in branches and representative offices of humanitarian organizations;

foreigners and stateless persons who arrived in Ukraine to participate in international and regional volunteer programs.

This norm will not apply to citizens of the Russian Federation.

It should also be noted that before the second reading, the people's deputies removed the norm according to which persons who entered Ukraine after February 24, 2022, and applied for a temporary residence permit within 60 days from the date of entry into force of the new law, are considered to be legally residing in Ukraine on a temporary basis.

The law is to enter into force three months after its publication in the parliamentary newspaper "Holos Ukrainy". The Cabinet of Ministers is instructed within three months to:

adopt regulatory legal acts necessary for the implementation of this law;

bring its regulatory legal acts into compliance with the law;

ensure that ministries and other central executive bodies bring their regulatory legal acts into compliance.

Recall

