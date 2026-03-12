$43.980.1150.930.10
ukenru
Exclusive
11:13 AM • 6556 views
Lawyer called for review of rules for companies' access to Defence City special regime
Exclusive
09:02 AM • 16443 views
SBU hit one of the largest oil hubs in southern Russia - the Tikhoretsk oil pumping stationVideo
Exclusive
07:14 AM • 26685 views
Ukrainians cancel planned trips - where else can they go on vacation?
Exclusive
March 11, 07:47 PM • 37585 views
Threats of oil at $200 per barrel - what fuel prices should Ukrainians prepare for
March 11, 03:03 PM • 54227 views
Inflation accelerated to 7.6% - how much food and fuel prices increasedPhoto
March 11, 02:45 PM • 52579 views
Naftogaz: Russia is attacking oil infrastructure in the south for the second day, the reason is obvious - blocking supplies of non-Russian oil to Europe
Exclusive
March 11, 01:06 PM • 42187 views
Stories of former patients of the Odrex clinic that most impressed StopOdrex activists
Exclusive
March 11, 12:47 PM • 44963 views
NACP will check the lifestyle of Deputy Head of Customs Suvorov, if a corresponding request is made
March 11, 09:10 AM • 37710 views
Murder of Andriy Parubiy - case sent to court, detainee faces life imprisonmentPhotoVideo
March 11, 08:06 AM • 40018 views
NBU provided banks with millions in foreign currency after the seizure of cash collectors in Hungary - says, cash reserves are "sufficient"
Publications
Exclusives
The Rada adopted a bill on the abolition of visas for volunteers during martial law

Kyiv • UNN

 • 414 views

The parliament adopted a law on the abolition of the requirement for long-term visas for volunteers and humanitarian mission workers. The benefits do not apply to citizens of the Russian Federation.

The Rada adopted a bill on the abolition of visas for volunteers during martial law

The Verkhovna Rada adopted in the second reading and in general a draft law which stipulates that for the period of martial law, the requirement to obtain a long-term visa for the purpose of obtaining a temporary residence permit in Ukraine will not apply to certain categories of foreigners and stateless persons. This is reported by UNN with reference to the draft law card No. 13071.

Details

"The law has been adopted," the draft law card states.

According to the draft law, for the period of martial law and within six months from the date of its termination, the requirement to obtain long-term visas for the purpose of obtaining a temporary residence permit in Ukraine does not apply to:

  • foreigners and stateless persons who arrived in Ukraine to work in branches and representative offices of humanitarian organizations;
    • foreigners and stateless persons who arrived in Ukraine to participate in international and regional volunteer programs.

      This norm will not apply to citizens of the Russian Federation.

      It should also be noted that before the second reading, the people's deputies removed the norm according to which persons who entered Ukraine after February 24, 2022, and applied for a temporary residence permit within 60 days from the date of entry into force of the new law, are considered to be legally residing in Ukraine on a temporary basis.

      The law is to enter into force three months after its publication in the parliamentary newspaper "Holos Ukrainy". The Cabinet of Ministers is instructed within three months to:

      • adopt regulatory legal acts necessary for the implementation of this law;
        • bring its regulatory legal acts into compliance with the law;
          • ensure that ministries and other central executive bodies bring their regulatory legal acts into compliance.

            Recall

            A new survey in 23 EU countries revealed growing skepticism about Brussels' migration policy. Most citizens demand that national governments independently guard their borders, which threatens the Schengen area.

            Pavlo Bashynskyi

            SocietyPolitics
            Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
            Martial law
            War in Ukraine
            Verkhovna Rada
            European Union
            Ukraine