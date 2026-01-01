The "Pulse" platform has become an official state tool

$42.350.03
The GUR staged the death of RDC commander Kapustin, receiving $500,000 from Russian special services
11:27 AM • 14304 views
Russia attacked ports and logistics in Odesa region and railways in Volyn and Sumy regions on New Year's Eve: Deputy Prime Minister reported details
10:32 AM • 14806 views
New Year's Eve in Ukraine: 112 service received 5,000 reports and two calls about fireworks and salutes
10:10 AM • 14515 views
Check-ups for those 40+ are now available to Ukrainians: what it is and how to use itPhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 92306 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
December 31, 06:52 PM • 105753 views
Representatives from over 10 countries, as well as NATO, the European Commission, and the European Council, are expected to participate: Umerov on the meeting of advisors on January 3
December 31, 04:58 PM • 40063 views
Nine sailors, including two Ukrainians, released from pirate captivity in Senegal
December 31, 03:45 PM • 38610 views
Independent members of Energoatom's supervisory board elected: what is known about them
Exclusive
December 31, 03:05 PM • 34006 views
Trump's return to the White House, resumption of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia: main political events of 2025
December 31, 12:36 PM • 27570 views
How long did the air raid alert last and what did Russia bomb Ukraine with in 2025: infographic dataPhoto
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
Kyiv
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Popular news
Minus 1060 fighters and 769 UAVs: with what losses do Russians enter 2026January 1, 05:48 AM • 17870 views
Trump voiced a New Year's wish for peace during a party at Mar-a-LagoVideoJanuary 1, 07:47 AM • 17439 views
Chinese scientists experimentally confirmed Niels Bohr's correctness in his debate with EinsteinJanuary 1, 08:01 AM • 66608 views
Due to Russian attacks, power outages in Volyn, Odesa, and Chernihiv regions, schedules continue - Ministry of EnergyJanuary 1, 08:05 AM • 15372 views
In Volyn, fires at critical infrastructure facilities were extinguished after a Russian attack: consequences shownPhotoVideoJanuary 1, 08:12 AM • 12612 views
Booking in 2026: what salary should an employee have for a deferral11:39 AM • 12765 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 92307 views
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?PhotoDecember 31, 04:46 PM • 55064 views
They were looking for the best, but found Zelinskyi. Kuleba's office explained how the candidate for the position of head of the State Aviation Service was chosenDecember 30, 11:23 AM • 90298 views
Misdiagnosis during pregnancy and a doctor's recommendation for abortion: how a family almost lost their child because of OdrexDecember 30, 10:14 AM • 88025 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Oleksiy Biloshytskyi
Oleh Syniehubov
Giorgia Meloni
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv
Sumy Oblast
Donetsk Oblast
You can't trust your eyes to tell you what's real anymore: Instagram head raises AI issue for photosVideo12:15 PM • 7472 views
Elegance and restraint: main trends in hairstyles for 2026PhotoJanuary 1, 12:07 AM • 21854 views
First full moon of 2026 will continue the series of supermoons: when to expect itJanuary 1, 12:00 AM • 23497 views
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?PhotoDecember 31, 04:46 PM • 55064 views
Mel Gibson and Rosalind Ross break up after 9 years togetherDecember 31, 03:46 PM • 23728 views
Technology
Social network
Shahed-136
Tor missile system
Truth Social

The "Pulse" platform has become an official state tool

Kyiv • UNN

 • 116 views

From January 1, 2026, "Pulse" officially functions as a state tool for dialogue between government and business. Cabinet of Ministers Resolution No. 1304 launches the project of digitalization of interaction between government bodies and economic entities.

The "Pulse" platform has become an official state tool

From now on, "Pulse" officially functions as a state tool for dialogue between government and business, collecting, analyzing, and using data from businesses to form regulatory decisions. This was reported by the Ministry of Economy of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

On January 1, 2026, Resolution No. 1304 of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine came into force, launching an experimental project for the digitalization of interaction between executive authorities and business entities through the "Pulse" information and communication system.

- the post says.

The resolution establishes the procedural rules for the system's operation, defines the roles of key participants, and sets mandatory deadlines for processing requests. In addition, according to the Ministry of Economy, as of January 1, 2026, almost 350,000 evaluations and over 30,000 comments from entrepreneurs from all over Ukraine have been collected through the "Pulse" platform.

The necessary technical and informational interaction between "Pulse" and other state systems has already been ensured, the platform has been integrated into more than 300 websites of central and regional state authorities. The technical administration of the "Pulse" platform is carried out by Prozorro.Sales. As part of the experimental project, all regional military administrations of Ukraine are connected to the "Pulse" platform. All central executive authorities, the Office of the President of Ukraine (by agreement), the Government Contact Center, and the Business Ombudsman Council are also involved in the system's operation.

 - the post says.

Recall

The Ministry of Economy of Ukraine presented a new online platform 'Pulse' for collecting business feedback on interaction with government agencies. The platform operates in beta testing mode and allows evaluating the work of 22 government agencies.

Alla Kiosak

Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
Ukraine