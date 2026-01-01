The "Pulse" platform has become an official state tool

From now on, "Pulse" officially functions as a state tool for dialogue between government and business, collecting, analyzing, and using data from businesses to form regulatory decisions. This was reported by the Ministry of Economy of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

On January 1, 2026, Resolution No. 1304 of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine came into force, launching an experimental project for the digitalization of interaction between executive authorities and business entities through the "Pulse" information and communication system. - the post says.

The resolution establishes the procedural rules for the system's operation, defines the roles of key participants, and sets mandatory deadlines for processing requests. In addition, according to the Ministry of Economy, as of January 1, 2026, almost 350,000 evaluations and over 30,000 comments from entrepreneurs from all over Ukraine have been collected through the "Pulse" platform.

The necessary technical and informational interaction between "Pulse" and other state systems has already been ensured, the platform has been integrated into more than 300 websites of central and regional state authorities. The technical administration of the "Pulse" platform is carried out by Prozorro.Sales. As part of the experimental project, all regional military administrations of Ukraine are connected to the "Pulse" platform. All central executive authorities, the Office of the President of Ukraine (by agreement), the Government Contact Center, and the Business Ombudsman Council are also involved in the system's operation. - the post says.

Recall

The Ministry of Economy of Ukraine presented a new online platform 'Pulse' for collecting business feedback on interaction with government agencies. The platform operates in beta testing mode and allows evaluating the work of 22 government agencies.