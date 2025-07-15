The Prosecutor General's Office will protect "Osokorky Meadows" in Kyiv from a developer who wants to revoke its protected status.

The Prosecutor General's Office has joined a lawsuit to preserve the "Osokorky Meadows" landscape reserve in Kyiv's Darnytskyi district. The developer demands the cancellation of the protected status for the construction of a transport interchange. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Prosecutor General's Office.

The Specialized Environmental Prosecutor's Office of the Prosecutor General's Office has joined a lawsuit regarding the preservation of the local landscape reserve "Osokorky Meadows" in the Darnytskyi district of Kyiv. - the prosecutor's office said in a statement.

The prosecutor's office reminded that the object of the nature reserve fund was created in 2019 on an area of 148 hectares. Its purpose was to protect and preserve a unique natural complex, a habitat for rare species of flora and fauna listed in the Red and Green Books of Ukraine, the European Red List, as well as international conventions.

Despite the exceptional environmental value of this territory, the developer filed a lawsuit demanding the cancellation of the reserve's protected status in order to implement a project for the construction of a transport interchange.

Given the potential destruction of the nature reserve fund object, in July 2025, prosecutors joined the case in court on the side of the Kyiv City Council, the Kyiv City Military Administration, and the Ministry of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources of Ukraine. - the prosecutor's office stated.

In January, it was reported that one of Kyiv's largest construction companies, Stolitsa Group, is asking to invalidate the Kyiv City Council's decision to create the "Osokorky Meadows" landscape reserve. The corresponding lawsuit was filed by the developer's affiliated company, Kontaktbudservis LLC, with the Kyiv District Administrative Court. It was noted that the reserve status hinders the design of new development south of Kolektorna Street in Kyiv's Darnytskyi district.

