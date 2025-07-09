The proposal for a meeting of leaders in the Vatican to stop Russian aggression and for peace remains possible - Zelenskyy

The proposal for meetings at the level of leaders in the Vatican to stop Russian aggression and achieve peace remains absolutely possible, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said following a meeting with Pope Leo XIV in the Vatican on Wednesday, writes UNN.

The proposal for meetings at the level of leaders in the Vatican to stop Russian aggression and achieve stable, lasting and true peace remains open and absolutely possible. Currently, only Moscow rejects this proposal, as well as all other peace proposals. - Zelenskyy wrote on social media.



According to him, "we will continue to build global solidarity so that diplomacy can still work."

The Pontiff confirmed to Zelenskyy the Vatican's readiness to host representatives of Ukraine and Russia for possible negotiations