The proposal for a meeting of leaders in the Vatican to stop Russian aggression and for peace remains possible - Zelenskyy
Kyiv • UNN
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that the proposal for meetings in the Vatican to stop Russian aggression remains possible. Currently, only Moscow rejects this peace initiative.
The proposal for meetings at the level of leaders in the Vatican to stop Russian aggression and achieve peace remains absolutely possible, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said following a meeting with Pope Leo XIV in the Vatican on Wednesday, writes UNN.
According to him, "we will continue to build global solidarity so that diplomacy can still work."
