The property of "PivdGZK" has been transferred to the tax lien due to non-payment of the tax liability in the amount of UAH 3.7 billion - Kravchenko

$41.540.01
46.160.59
ukenru
CNN: Kellogg and Witkoff are going to Istanbul for expected Ukraine-Russia talks, possible Trump joining puts pressure on Putin
12:11 PM • 11157 views

CNN: Kellogg and Witkoff are going to Istanbul for expected Ukraine-Russia talks, possible Trump joining puts pressure on Putin

Exclusive
11:29 AM • 25130 views

ARMA reform - a condition for European integration and financial assistance from the EU: Mezentseva explained why delay is unacceptable

10:48 AM • 29516 views

Snacks for watching Eurovision: 5 simple recipes for a delicious evening

08:36 AM • 71216 views

The Cost of Vyshyvanka in Ukraine in 2025: Pricing Factors

May 13, 07:44 AM • 45430 views

EBRD lowered its forecast for Ukraine's GDP growth in 2025 to 3.3%

May 13, 05:20 AM • 100208 views

First semi-final of Eurovision: when Ziferblat performs and where to watch

May 13, 05:00 AM • 104429 views

Kyiv "Dynamo" turns 98 years old: from the first matches to European triumphs

May 12, 07:01 PM • 86962 views

ICAO Holds Russia Accountable for Downing of MH17

May 12, 03:56 PM • 63878 views

This is the right idea: Zelenskyy supported Trump's participation in a meeting with representatives of the Russian Federation in Turkey

May 12, 03:48 PM • 63368 views

Zelenskyy Approves Ratification of Agreement with the US on Minerals

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+13°
3.7m/s
52%
747mm
Popular news

Kim Kardashian to testify in Paris court in $9 million robbery case

May 13, 07:36 AM • 48364 views

The "Barbershop" franchise will get a series continuation on Prime Video

May 13, 07:57 AM • 43006 views

Madonna is working with the director of "Deadpool & Wolverine" on a biographical series for Netflix

08:20 AM • 37754 views

Jerry Heil, Käärijä and NEMO: who else will appear on the Eurovision-2025 stage

10:05 AM • 27344 views

The "Fallout" series has been renewed for a 3rd season

10:29 AM • 36050 views
Publications

The Cost of Vyshyvanka in Ukraine in 2025: Pricing Factors

08:36 AM • 71216 views

First semi-final of Eurovision: when Ziferblat performs and where to watch

May 13, 05:20 AM • 100209 views

Kyiv "Dynamo" turns 98 years old: from the first matches to European triumphs

May 13, 05:00 AM • 104430 views

Scandals Around Eurovision 2025: Which Participants Have a Russian Connection

May 12, 03:00 PM • 129442 views

Cannes Film Festival 2025: Review of participating films and predictions for winners

May 12, 02:27 PM • 128561 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Keir Starmer

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Andriy Yermak

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Turkey

Germany

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Jerry Heil, Käärijä and NEMO: who else will appear on the Eurovision-2025 stage

10:05 AM • 27690 views

Madonna is working with the director of "Deadpool & Wolverine" on a biographical series for Netflix

08:20 AM • 38079 views

The "Barbershop" franchise will get a series continuation on Prime Video

May 13, 07:57 AM • 43313 views

Kim Kardashian to testify in Paris court in $9 million robbery case

May 13, 07:36 AM • 48663 views

Beyoncé was embarrassed during her tour: technical embarrassment on stage and problems with ticket sales

May 12, 03:03 PM • 53477 views
Actual

Malaysia Airlines Flight 17

Fox News

Unmanned aerial vehicle

The Guardian

Boeing 747

The property of "PivdGZK" has been transferred to the tax lien due to non-payment of the tax liability in the amount of UAH 3.7 billion - Kravchenko

Kyiv • UNN

 • 506 views

The property of PivdGZK was transferred to the pledge due to non-payment of UAH 3.7 billion of tax liability, which the company had to pay according to the court decision.

The property of "PivdGZK" has been transferred to the tax lien due to non-payment of the tax liability in the amount of UAH 3.7 billion - Kravchenko

The property of the company "PivdGZK", which the Supreme Court previously ordered to pay UAH 3.7 billion to the budget for the illegal application of tax benefits when paying dividends, has been transferred to the tax lien due to non-payment of tax liabilities. This was reported by the Head of the State Tax Service Ruslan Kravchenko, reports UNN.

The property of JSC "PivdGZK" was transferred to the tax lien due to non-payment of tax liabilities in the amount of UAH 3.7 billion. Let me remind you that the Supreme Court obliged "PivdGZK" to pay these funds to the budget. Over three years, the company paid UAH 29.8 billion in dividends to 12 Cypriot companies. However, the real recipients of the income were structures in the Netherlands - therefore, there were no grounds for applying the preferential rate

- Kravchenko said.

Number of risky enterprises was reduced by 12,000 in four months - Kravchenko01.05.25, 12:24 • 8105 views

He noted that the company is currently ignoring the court decision. The amount was not paid within 10 days stipulated by the Tax Code of Ukraine for voluntary fulfillment of monetary obligations. Since the beginning of May, this debt has officially become a tax debt.

The tax authorities have for the first time sent businesses messages to prevent violations - Kravchenko 02.05.25, 12:31 • 6245 views

"The State Tax Service has already sent a letter to the debtor regarding the need to pay the tax debt, a tax claim and decided to describe the property. Based on the act drawn up and agreed with the taxpayer, the property is registered in the tax lien. If the debt is not paid, the property described in the tax lien will be sold to pay it off. By the way, interest is accrued on the amount of the debt - 120% per annum of the NBU discount rate," Kravchenko added.

Addition

The Supreme Court's resolution of April 17 obliged JSC "Southern Mining and Processing Plant" to pay UAH 3.7 billion in taxes and fines to the state budget for the illegal application of tax benefits when paying dividends to these Cypriot companies.

The court's ruling states that, according to the conclusion of the audit report, in 2017-2019, the company paid income in the form of dividends in the amount of UAH 29.8 billion to 12 shareholders - residents of Cyprus.

Dividends were transferred to 12 shareholders: the court obliged "PivdGZK" to pay UAH 3.7 billion to the budget23.04.25, 16:01 • 8176 views

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

EconomyFinance
Ruslan Kravchenko
Netherlands
Cyprus
Brent
$65.77
Bitcoin
$103,687.20
S&P 500
$5,848.58
Tesla
$319.97
Газ TTF
$35.58
Золото
$3,246.15
Ethereum
$2,523.41