Signing of the agreement between the USA and Ukraine: political scientist pointed out the nuances
Exclusive
08:40 AM • 19526 views

Signing of the agreement between the USA and Ukraine: political scientist pointed out the nuances

May 1, 04:00 AM • 133461 views

Tariffs, traffic lights, pension supplements and scholarships for cadets: what will change for Ukrainians from May 1

April 30, 09:58 PM • 96159 views

Ukraine and the United States have signed an agreement to establish an Investment Fund for Reconstruction - officially

April 30, 03:17 PM • 129319 views

It will be targeted: the Ministry of Defense explained all the details about the unblocking of medical workers

Exclusive
April 30, 09:29 AM • 207026 views

India and Pakistan: Political scientist explains whether a new war is brewing and how it will affect Ukraine

April 30, 08:44 AM • 233612 views

The Rada extended the deadline for the voluntary return of military personnel from unauthorized leave until August 30.

Exclusive
April 30, 08:43 AM • 331926 views

State Land Bank or Vinnytsia "meeting of friends" around land management

Exclusive
April 30, 06:47 AM • 137527 views

From May, gasoline in Ukraine should be sold with alcohol: how this will affect cars and the cost of fuel

Exclusive
April 29, 03:28 PM • 254148 views

BEB is investigating cases of tax evasion and smuggling in the field of electronics trade

Exclusive
April 29, 03:14 PM • 176008 views

“Return to Stalinism”: lawyer Kravets on NABU's pressure on the bar, wiretapping and reports to foreigners

Publications
Exclusives
Number of risky enterprises was reduced by 12,000 in four months - Kravchenko

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4664 views

Thanks to the "roadmaps" developed by the State Tax Service, it was possible to significantly reduce the number of risky enterprises.

Number of risky enterprises was reduced by 12,000 in four months - Kravchenko

In Ukraine, thanks to the developed "roadmaps", the number of risky enterprises has been reduced by 12,000 in four months. This was announced by the head of the State Tax Service Ruslan Kravchenko during a public interview within the framework of the LB and EFI Group project "New Country", UNN writes.

Details

Kravchenko said that he had developed "roadmaps" for risky enterprises. If a business underpaid taxes or did not provide the necessary documents, it was written in the roadmap and immediately explained how to fix it.

And, if four months ago the number of enterprises recognized as risky reached 27,000, now 12,000 enterprises have left this list.

"I believe that this is the result. But there is a lot of work to be done. There are enterprises in this list that have a turnover of up to 1,000 hryvnias in three years. There are also enterprises that have underpaid taxes. Also in this list there are enterprises that evade taxes or decided to organize schemes," said Kravchenko.

Regarding the blocking of tax invoices, the head of the State Tax Service said that 2024 ended with a position of 0.76%. But tax invoices were blocked for every seventh entrepreneur. This is partly due to the system, which does not see a cause-and-effect relationship. This is also due to frequent changes in tax legislation.

Kravchenko: Developed changes that will further minimize the percentage of invoices being blocked24.04.25, 19:01 • 5977 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Economy
Ruslan Kravchenko
Ukraine
