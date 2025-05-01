Number of risky enterprises was reduced by 12,000 in four months - Kravchenko

In Ukraine, thanks to the developed "roadmaps", the number of risky enterprises has been reduced by 12,000 in four months. This was announced by the head of the State Tax Service Ruslan Kravchenko during a public interview within the framework of the LB and EFI Group project "New Country", UNN writes.

Kravchenko said that he had developed "roadmaps" for risky enterprises. If a business underpaid taxes or did not provide the necessary documents, it was written in the roadmap and immediately explained how to fix it.

And, if four months ago the number of enterprises recognized as risky reached 27,000, now 12,000 enterprises have left this list.

"I believe that this is the result. But there is a lot of work to be done. There are enterprises in this list that have a turnover of up to 1,000 hryvnias in three years. There are also enterprises that have underpaid taxes. Also in this list there are enterprises that evade taxes or decided to organize schemes," said Kravchenko.

Regarding the blocking of tax invoices, the head of the State Tax Service said that 2024 ended with a position of 0.76%. But tax invoices were blocked for every seventh entrepreneur. This is partly due to the system, which does not see a cause-and-effect relationship. This is also due to frequent changes in tax legislation.

Kravchenko: Developed changes that will further minimize the percentage of invoices being blocked