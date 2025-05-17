The Prime Minister of Slovenia proposes to expand the definition of defense spending in order to meet NATO requirements
Slovenian Prime Minister Robert Golob has called for an expansion of the definition of defense spending in NATO. He believes that this will help meet US requirements to increase security spending.
According to Robert Golob, Slovenia and several other NATO countries have united to promote a unified methodology for calculating defense spending in the coming weeks and to present a proposal to Alliance Secretary General Mark Rutte.
The Slovenian Prime Minister stated that NATO currently does not have a single standard as to what is considered security spending.
We cannot afford to spend 5% of GDP on defense and remain competitive if we cannot combine these two areas
It is noted that Slovenia will support the proposal to include investments in the EU defense industry in this definition.
NATO allies have begun to develop an agreement on a significant increase in defense spending in a way that could satisfy US President Donald Trump's demand to spend 5% of GDP on military needs.
