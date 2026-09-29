The Prime Minister of Lithuania said that there was no evidence of "Russia preparing for something" despite the warnings

Photo: LRT

Lithuanian Prime Minister Mindaugas Sinkevičius spoke out following recent warnings from some European countries about a potential threat, saying that there is no evidence that Russia is "preparing". He said this at a joint press conference with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte on September 29, UNN reports.

Details

"Of course, Russia seeks to sow fear in order to sow division among our communities. But it will not succeed. We are not trembling. We are not shaking. We are doing what needs to be done," the Lithuanian prime minister said.

According to him, "we are investing significantly in our military potential, in our defense potential, and we will continue to do so."

"Of course, many public statements have been made, and I think it is already well known that we can publicly see that someone is always emphasizing the risks. One can try to talk about it, but I think we are doing more than is visible publicly. We are investing. We are preparing. We are getting ready," he said.

"We are working with society and reassuring it. I think it is absolutely necessary to say whether there is a threat to society, but one cannot exaggerate and say that something will happen in the coming months or weeks. I also asked the Secretary General whether there was any real evidence that intelligence services were providing information that Russia was preparing for something, but in fact there is none. So what I mean is that the risk remains, but it is not fluctuating; it is not increasing or decreasing. Therefore, I think we should calmly do our work, and that is what we are doing, and I think our unity will remain, and we understand that this unity makes us strong," Sinkevičius said.

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Supplement

Danish intelligence officials warned days ago that Russia could launch a "limited" military attack on a NATO member in the coming months, saying that the Kremlin appears more willing to take risks after more than 4.5 years of war against Ukraine.

The Danish Defence Intelligence Service (DDIS) on Thursday identified a "low but growing risk" that Russia could carry out isolated long-range weapons strikes against infrastructure that is crucial for supporting Ukraine.

Denmark predicts an expansion of the scale of Russia’s hybrid warfare