The Prime Minister of Lithuania said that there was no evidence of "Russia preparing for something" despite the warnings

$44.820.0350.970.16
ukenru
10:29 AM • 4374 views
"The message to Moscow is clear" - Rutte makes a new statement on NATO's support for Ukraine
08:08 AM • 11742 views
More than 50 trains are running behind schedule amid Russian attacks - where and what the delays arePhoto
05:26 AM • 19095 views
Zircon and ballistic missiles launched by Russia neutralized over Ukraine - details from Air Force
September 29, 04:35 AM • 23688 views
Russia may send up to 300,000 more people to the front by the end of the year — "Madyar"
September 29, 04:29 AM • 21402 views
Macron after Russia's strike on the National Academy of Sciences: "This is new evidence of the Russian regime's contempt for science and truth"Photo
September 29, 03:49 AM • 20701 views
The Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed three Russian tanks 65 km from the front line, although the occupiers had buried them in the ground
September 29, 02:37 AM • 25897 views
In Russia, a week after the "elections," they still have not been able to publish the full results due to "mathematical discrepancies."
September 29, 01:57 AM • 24332 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine have turned Soviet BTR-60s into kamikaze robots to breach Russian defensesPhoto
September 29, 01:16 AM • 20593 views
Ukraine will produce Aster 30 missiles for one of Europe's most powerful air defense systems
September 29, 12:37 AM • 19459 views
How the Russians made their "Gerans" even more dangerous and why the new system works better during the day
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+19°
4.1m/s
48%
757mm
Popular news
"Angel" Victoria's Secret Barbara Palvin has become a mother for the first timeSeptember 29, 02:04 AM • 21118 views
What is celebrated on September 29 in Ukraine and around the world September 29, 04:05 AM • 7976 views
In Kyiv, a number of public transport routes were changed due to the security situationSeptember 29, 04:18 AM • 9018 views
"Karma" — Bezuhla, following Russia's strike on the National Academy of Sciences, accused academics of having "done nothing for air defense"PhotoSeptember 29, 04:45 AM • 11564 views
Main enemy of hens-and-chicks is not frost, but water: how to water, feed, and protect the plant06:58 AM • 15885 views
Publications
Andriy Shevchenko celebrates his 50th birthday: the journey from "Dynamo" to the UAFPhotoVideo09:13 AM • 7986 views
Main enemy of hens-and-chicks is not frost, but water: how to water, feed, and protect the plant06:58 AM • 15950 views
“Child of War”: what the status actually provides and how to obtain itSeptember 28, 04:37 PM • 51373 views
Russian strikes on data centers: will the occupiers leave Ukraine without the internet?
Exclusive
September 28, 02:10 PM • 54297 views
The Chess Federation calls on the SBU to open a treason case against Podolyak over his appointment to FIDE's leadershipPhotoVideoSeptember 28, 01:51 PM • 53281 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Mark Rutte
Mette Frederiksen
Petteri Orpo
Ulf Kristersson
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Donetsk Oblast
France
Iran
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Angel" Victoria's Secret Barbara Palvin has become a mother for the first timeSeptember 29, 02:04 AM • 21172 views
Ali Larter walked the red carpet with her 11-year-old daughter, who is called her "lookalike"September 29, 12:05 AM • 25613 views
Maria Shriver showed rare photos of her youngest son with Arnold SchwarzeneggerPhotoSeptember 28, 11:06 PM • 25202 views
Ben Stiller revealed what helped him save his marriage after years of separationSeptember 28, 10:05 PM • 24288 views
Klitschko filed for temporary guardianship of his daughter after the death of Hayden PanettiereSeptember 28, 09:05 PM • 25000 views
Actual
Technology
Shahed-136
NASAMS
The Guardian
ChatGPT

The Prime Minister of Lithuania said that there was no evidence of "Russia preparing for something" despite the warnings

Kyiv • UNN

 • 162 views

The Prime Minister of Lithuania said that intelligence had no evidence of Russia preparing "for something." At the same time, the allies' defense capabilities are being strengthened.

The Prime Minister of Lithuania said that there was no evidence of "Russia preparing for something" despite the warnings
Photo: LRT

Lithuanian Prime Minister Mindaugas Sinkevičius spoke out following recent warnings from some European countries about a potential threat, saying that there is no evidence that Russia is "preparing". He said this at a joint press conference with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte on September 29, UNN reports.

Details

"Of course, Russia seeks to sow fear in order to sow division among our communities. But it will not succeed. We are not trembling. We are not shaking. We are doing what needs to be done," the Lithuanian prime minister said.

According to him, "we are investing significantly in our military potential, in our defense potential, and we will continue to do so."

"Of course, many public statements have been made, and I think it is already well known that we can publicly see that someone is always emphasizing the risks. One can try to talk about it, but I think we are doing more than is visible publicly. We are investing. We are preparing. We are getting ready," he said.

"We are working with society and reassuring it. I think it is absolutely necessary to say whether there is a threat to society, but one cannot exaggerate and say that something will happen in the coming months or weeks. I also asked the Secretary General whether there was any real evidence that intelligence services were providing information that Russia was preparing for something, but in fact there is none. So what I mean is that the risk remains, but it is not fluctuating; it is not increasing or decreasing. Therefore, I think we should calmly do our work, and that is what we are doing, and I think our unity will remain, and we understand that this unity makes us strong," Sinkevičius said.

"The message to Moscow is clear" - Rutte makes a new statement on NATO's support for Ukraine29.09.26, 13:29 • 4386 views

Supplement

Danish intelligence officials warned days ago that Russia could launch a "limited" military attack on a NATO member in the coming months, saying that the Kremlin appears more willing to take risks after more than 4.5 years of war against Ukraine.

The Danish Defence Intelligence Service (DDIS) on Thursday identified a "low but growing risk" that Russia could carry out isolated long-range weapons strikes against infrastructure that is crucial for supporting Ukraine.

Denmark predicts an expansion of the scale of Russia’s hybrid warfare24.09.26, 14:26 • 4308 views

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
Russian propaganda
Mark Rutte
NATO
Denmark
Lithuania
Germany
Poland